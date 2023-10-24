Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
8 Maravedís 1781 (Spain, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 12 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 8 Maravedís
- Year 1781
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Segovia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Maravedís 1781 . This copper coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2631 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 230. Bidding took place October 23, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (3)
- Cayón (2)
- Herrero (2)
- Monedalia.es (1)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Silicua Coins (2)
- Tauler & Fau (3)
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
245 $
Price in auction currency 230 EUR
Seller Silicua Coins
Date November 25, 2022
Condition AU53 NN Coins
Selling price
114 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date February 25, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date September 30, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 9, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Maravedís 1781 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search