Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

8 Maravedís 1781 (Spain, Charles III)

Obverse 8 Maravedís 1781 - Coin Value - Spain, Charles III Reverse 8 Maravedís 1781 - Coin Value - Spain, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 12 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 8 Maravedís
  • Year 1781
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Segovia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Maravedís 1781 . This copper coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2631 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 230. Bidding took place October 23, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (3)
  • Cayón (2)
  • Herrero (2)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Silicua Coins (2)
  • Tauler & Fau (3)
Spain 8 Maravedís 1781 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
245 $
Price in auction currency 230 EUR
Spain 8 Maravedís 1781 at auction Silicua Coins - November 25, 2022
Seller Silicua Coins
Date November 25, 2022
Condition AU53 NN Coins
Selling price
114 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Spain 8 Maravedís 1781 at auction Silicua Coins - August 26, 2022
Seller Silicua Coins
Date August 26, 2022
Condition AU53 NN Coins
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1781 at auction Tauler & Fau - May 7, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1781 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1781 at auction Monedalia.es - June 16, 2021
Seller Monedalia.es
Date June 16, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1781 at auction Roma Numismatics - February 25, 2021
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date February 25, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1781 at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1781 at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1781 at auction Cayón - September 30, 2020
Seller Cayón
Date September 30, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1781 at auction Tauler & Fau - April 9, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 9, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1781 at auction Herrero - May 31, 2017
Seller Herrero
Date May 31, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1781 at auction Herrero - May 31, 2017
Seller Herrero
Date May 31, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1781 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Maravedís 1781 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Charles III Coins of Spain in 1781 All Spanish coins Spanish copper coins Spanish coins 8 Maravedís Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search