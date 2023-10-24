8 Maravedís 1781 (Spain, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Maravedís 1781 . This copper coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2631 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 230. Bidding took place October 23, 2023.

