Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

8 Maravedís 1775 (Spain, Charles III)

Obverse 8 Maravedís 1775 - Coin Value - Spain, Charles III Reverse 8 Maravedís 1775 - Coin Value - Spain, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 12 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 8 Maravedís
  • Year 1775
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Segovia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (33)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Maravedís 1775 . This copper coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21250 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 1,000. Bidding took place January 29, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (11)
  • Cayón (10)
  • Herrero (2)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Jesús Vico (2)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (5)
Spain 8 Maravedís 1775 at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
329 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
Spain 8 Maravedís 1775 at auction Jesús Vico - November 30, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 30, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
132 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Spain 8 Maravedís 1775 at auction Tauler & Fau - April 12, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1775 at auction Tauler & Fau - April 12, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1775 at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1775 at auction Tauler & Fau - September 20, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1775 at auction Monedalia.es - March 10, 2022
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1775 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 15, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 8 Maravedís 1775 at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1775 at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1775 at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1775 at auction Cayón - September 30, 2020
Seller Cayón
Date September 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1775 at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 17, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1775 at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 17, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1775 at auction Cayón - July 27, 2020
Seller Cayón
Date July 27, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1775 at auction Cayón - July 18, 2019
Seller Cayón
Date July 18, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1775 at auction Tauler & Fau - July 9, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 9, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1775 at auction Tauler & Fau - July 9, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 9, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1775 at auction Jesús Vico - June 6, 2019
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 6, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1775 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Maravedís 1775 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Maravedís 1775 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Charles III Coins of Spain in 1775 All Spanish coins Spanish copper coins Spanish coins 8 Maravedís Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search