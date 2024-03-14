Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
8 Maravedís 1775 (Spain, Charles III)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 12 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 8 Maravedís
- Year 1775
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Segovia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (33)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Maravedís 1775 . This copper coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21250 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 1,000. Bidding took place January 29, 2021.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
329 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 30, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
132 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date September 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 9, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 9, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 6, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
