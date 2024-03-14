8 Maravedís 1775 (Spain, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Maravedís 1775 . This copper coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21250 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 1,000. Bidding took place January 29, 2021.

