Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
8 Maravedís 1770 M (Spain, Charles III)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 12 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 8 Maravedís
- Year 1770
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Maravedís 1770 with mark M. This copper coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 170 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 3,200. Bidding took place December 17, 2020.
