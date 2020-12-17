8 Maravedís 1770 M (Spain, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Maravedís 1770 with mark M. This copper coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 170 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 3,200. Bidding took place December 17, 2020.

Сondition XF (1)