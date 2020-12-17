Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

8 Maravedís 1770 M (Spain, Charles III)

Obverse 8 Maravedís 1770 M - Coin Value - Spain, Charles III Reverse 8 Maravedís 1770 M - Coin Value - Spain, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 12 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 8 Maravedís
  • Year 1770
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Maravedís 1770 with mark M. This copper coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 170 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 3,200. Bidding took place December 17, 2020.

Spain 8 Maravedís 1770 M at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 17, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Maravedís 1770 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

