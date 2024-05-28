Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
4 Maravedís 1788 (Spain, Charles III)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 5,5 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 4 Maravedís
- Year 1788
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Segovia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (47)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Maravedís 1788 . This copper coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 169 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 280. Bidding took place December 17, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
71 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 35 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 19, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 31, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jesús Vico
Date May 31, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 4 Maravedís 1788 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
