Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

4 Maravedís 1788 (Spain, Charles III)

Obverse 4 Maravedís 1788 - Coin Value - Spain, Charles III Reverse 4 Maravedís 1788 - Coin Value - Spain, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 5,5 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 4 Maravedís
  • Year 1788
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Segovia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (47)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Maravedís 1788 . This copper coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 169 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 280. Bidding took place December 17, 2020.

Spain 4 Maravedís 1788 at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
71 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Spain 4 Maravedís 1788 at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 35 EUR
Spain 4 Maravedís 1788 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1788 at auction Tauler & Fau - February 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1788 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1788 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1788 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1788 at auction Monedalia.es - September 6, 2023
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1788 at auction Roma Numismatics - July 17, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1788 at auction Tauler & Fau - July 4, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1788 at auction Tauler & Fau - July 4, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1788 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Maravedís 1788 at auction Tauler & Fau - June 28, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1788 at auction Tauler & Fau - April 26, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1788 at auction Tauler & Fau - February 22, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1788 at auction Tauler & Fau - January 25, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1788 at auction WAG - November 7, 2021
Seller WAG
Date November 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1788 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 19, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 19, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1788 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 31, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 31, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1788 at auction Jesús Vico - May 31, 2021
Seller Jesús Vico
Date May 31, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1788 at auction Tauler & Fau - February 2, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 2, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Maravedís 1788 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
