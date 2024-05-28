4 Maravedís 1788 (Spain, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Maravedís 1788 . This copper coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 169 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 280. Bidding took place December 17, 2020.

