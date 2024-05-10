4 Maravedís 1787 (Spain, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Maravedís 1787 . This copper coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 168 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place December 17, 2020.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (1) XF (7) VF (11) F (1) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) AU55 (1) BN (1) Service NGC (1) PCGS (1)