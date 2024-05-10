Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

4 Maravedís 1787 (Spain, Charles III)

Obverse 4 Maravedís 1787 - Coin Value - Spain, Charles III Reverse 4 Maravedís 1787 - Coin Value - Spain, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 5,5 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 4 Maravedís
  • Year 1787
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Segovia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Maravedís 1787 . This copper coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 168 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place December 17, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (6)
  • Cayón (3)
  • Herrero (1)
  • ibercoin (2)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (6)
Spain 4 Maravedís 1787 at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
173 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Spain 4 Maravedís 1787 at auction Jesús Vico - November 30, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Spain 4 Maravedís 1787 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1787 at auction Tauler & Fau - September 20, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1787 at auction Tauler & Fau - February 22, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1787 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 21, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1787 at auction Tauler & Fau - April 20, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1787 at auction Tauler & Fau - March 16, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1787 at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1787 at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1787 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 17, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 17, 2020
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1787 at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1787 at auction Stack's - October 22, 2020
Seller Stack's
Date October 22, 2020
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1787 at auction Cayón - September 30, 2020
Seller Cayón
Date September 30, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1787 at auction ibercoin - June 5, 2019
Seller ibercoin
Date June 5, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1787 at auction Tauler & Fau - April 12, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1787 at auction Herrero - December 10, 2015
Seller Herrero
Date December 10, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 4 Maravedís 1787 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1787 at auction ibercoin - February 11, 2014
Seller ibercoin
Date February 11, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Maravedís 1787 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 23, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 23, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1787 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 25, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 25, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Maravedís 1787 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

