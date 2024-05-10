Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
4 Maravedís 1787 (Spain, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 5,5 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 4 Maravedís
- Year 1787
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Segovia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Maravedís 1787 . This copper coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 168 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place December 17, 2020.
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
173 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
55 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 17, 2020
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date October 22, 2020
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date September 30, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 23, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 4 Maravedís 1787 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
