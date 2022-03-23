4 Maravedís 1786 (Spain, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Maravedís 1786 . This copper coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 73 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 340. Bidding took place October 29, 2014.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (1) XF (8) VF (4) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) BN (1) Service NGC (1)