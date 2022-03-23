Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
4 Maravedís 1786 (Spain, Charles III)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 5,5 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 4 Maravedís
- Year 1786
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Segovia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Maravedís 1786 . This copper coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 73 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 340. Bidding took place October 29, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller ibercoin
Date March 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
35 $
Price in auction currency 32 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 17, 2020
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date September 30, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 9, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 29, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller HERVERA
Date February 26, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 4 Maravedís 1786 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
