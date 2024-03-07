Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

4 Maravedís 1785 (Spain, Charles III)

Obverse 4 Maravedís 1785 - Coin Value - Spain, Charles III Reverse 4 Maravedís 1785 - Coin Value - Spain, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 5,5 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 4 Maravedís
  • Year 1785
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Segovia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Maravedís 1785 . This copper coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 205 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place March 16, 2022.

Spain 4 Maravedís 1785 at auction Jesús Vico - March 7, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Spain 4 Maravedís 1785 at auction Heritage - March 9, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date March 9, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
320 $
Price in auction currency 320 USD
Spain 4 Maravedís 1785 at auction Tauler & Fau - February 1, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1785 at auction Sedwick - November 2, 2022
Seller Sedwick
Date November 2, 2022
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1785 at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 16, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1785 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 20, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1785 at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1785 at auction Cayón - September 30, 2020
Seller Cayón
Date September 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1785 at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 17, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1785 at auction Tauler & Fau - December 16, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date December 16, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1785 at auction Tauler & Fau - November 19, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 19, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1785 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1785 at auction ibercoin - January 30, 2019
Seller ibercoin
Date January 30, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1785 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 15, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 15, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1785 at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 19, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Maravedís 1785 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1785 at auction ibercoin - June 25, 2014
Seller ibercoin
Date June 25, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Maravedís 1785 at auction HERVERA - February 27, 2014
Seller HERVERA
Date February 27, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1785 at auction Soler y Llach - February 26, 2014
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 26, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Maravedís 1785 at auction Cayón - September 15, 2011
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1785 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 28, 2010
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Maravedís 1785 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

