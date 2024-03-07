Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
4 Maravedís 1785 (Spain, Charles III)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 5,5 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 4 Maravedís
- Year 1785
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Segovia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Maravedís 1785 . This copper coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 205 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place March 16, 2022.
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date March 9, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
320 $
Price in auction currency 320 USD
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price


Seller Sedwick
Date November 2, 2022
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price


Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price


Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price


Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price


Seller Cayón
Date September 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price


Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price


Seller Tauler & Fau
Date December 16, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price


Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 19, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price


Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price


Seller ibercoin
Date January 30, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price


Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 15, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price


Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price


Seller HERVERA
Date February 27, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price


Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price


Where to sell?
For the sale of 4 Maravedís 1785 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
