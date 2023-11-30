Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
4 Maravedís 1784 (Spain, Charles III)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 5,5 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 4 Maravedís
- Year 1784
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Segovia
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Maravedís 1784 . This copper coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 71 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place October 29, 2014.
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
64 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Seller ibercoin
Date March 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date May 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller ibercoin
Date March 30, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 2, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 2, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 17, 2020
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date September 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 19, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
