4 Maravedís 1784 (Spain, Charles III)

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Maravedís 1784 . This copper coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 71 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place October 29, 2014.

