Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

4 Maravedís 1784 (Spain, Charles III)

Obverse 4 Maravedís 1784 - Coin Value - Spain, Charles III Reverse 4 Maravedís 1784 - Coin Value - Spain, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 5,5 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 4 Maravedís
  • Year 1784
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Segovia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (40)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Maravedís 1784 . This copper coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 71 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place October 29, 2014.

Spain 4 Maravedís 1784 at auction Jesús Vico - November 30, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Spain 4 Maravedís 1784 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
64 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Spain 4 Maravedís 1784 at auction ibercoin - March 22, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date March 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1784 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 17, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1784 at auction Tauler & Fau - September 20, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1784 at auction Tauler & Fau - June 29, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1784 at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - May 8, 2021
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date May 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1784 at auction ibercoin - March 30, 2021
Seller ibercoin
Date March 30, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1784 at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 16, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1784 at auction Tauler & Fau - February 2, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 2, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1784 at auction Tauler & Fau - February 2, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 2, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1784 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 17, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 17, 2020
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1784 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 15, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1784 at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1784 at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - November 14, 2020
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date November 14, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 4 Maravedís 1784 at auction Cayón - September 30, 2020
Seller Cayón
Date September 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1784 at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 17, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1784 at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - August 1, 2020
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date August 1, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 4 Maravedís 1784 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 11, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1784 at auction Tauler & Fau - November 19, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 19, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1784 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Maravedís 1784 at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 19, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

For the sale of 4 Maravedís 1784 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.

