Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

4 Maravedís 1782 (Spain, Charles III)

Obverse 4 Maravedís 1782 - Coin Value - Spain, Charles III Reverse 4 Maravedís 1782 - Coin Value - Spain, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 5,5 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 4 Maravedís
  • Year 1782
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Segovia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Maravedís 1782 . This copper coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 70 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 145. Bidding took place October 29, 2014.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (5)
  • Cayón (2)
  • Herrero (2)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • ibercoin (2)
  • Jesús Vico (3)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (5)
Spain 4 Maravedís 1782 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Spain 4 Maravedís 1782 at auction Tauler & Fau - April 12, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
44 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Spain 4 Maravedís 1782 at auction Jesús Vico - June 9, 2022
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Maravedís 1782 at auction Tauler & Fau - February 22, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Spain 4 Maravedís 1782 at auction ibercoin - July 21, 2021
Seller ibercoin
Date July 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Spain 4 Maravedís 1782 at auction Roma Numismatics - February 25, 2021
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date February 25, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Maravedís 1782 at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Spain 4 Maravedís 1782 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 20, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Spain 4 Maravedís 1782 at auction Cayón - September 30, 2020
Seller Cayón
Date September 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Spain 4 Maravedís 1782 at auction Jesús Vico - March 7, 2019
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 7, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Spain 4 Maravedís 1782 at auction ibercoin - January 30, 2019
Seller ibercoin
Date January 30, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Spain 4 Maravedís 1782 at auction Tauler & Fau - November 6, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 6, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Spain 4 Maravedís 1782 at auction Tauler & Fau - May 29, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 29, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Spain 4 Maravedís 1782 at auction Jesús Vico - November 16, 2017
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 16, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Spain 4 Maravedís 1782 at auction Herrero - May 31, 2017
Seller Herrero
Date May 31, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Spain 4 Maravedís 1782 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Spain 4 Maravedís 1782 at auction Herrero - May 28, 2014
Seller Herrero
Date May 28, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Spain 4 Maravedís 1782 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Spain 4 Maravedís 1782 at auction Cayón - September 15, 2011
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Spain 4 Maravedís 1782 at auction HERVERA - February 22, 2011
Seller HERVERA
Date February 22, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Spain 4 Maravedís 1782 at auction Soler y Llach - February 21, 2011
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 21, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Maravedís 1782 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

