4 Maravedís 1782 (Spain, Charles III)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 5,5 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 4 Maravedís
- Year 1782
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Segovia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Maravedís 1782 . This copper coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 70 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 145. Bidding took place October 29, 2014.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (5)
- Cayón (2)
- Herrero (2)
- HERVERA (1)
- ibercoin (2)
- Jesús Vico (3)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Tauler & Fau (5)
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
44 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date September 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 7, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller ibercoin
Date January 30, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 6, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 29, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 16, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller HERVERA
Date February 22, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
12
