4 Maravedís 1782 (Spain, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Maravedís 1782 . This copper coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 70 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 145. Bidding took place October 29, 2014.

Сondition XF (3) VF (19)

Seller All companies

Aureo & Calicó (5)

Cayón (2)

Herrero (2)

HERVERA (1)

ibercoin (2)

Jesús Vico (3)

Roma Numismatics (1)

Soler y Llach (1)

Tauler & Fau (5)