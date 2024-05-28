4 Maravedís 1781 (Spain, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Maravedís 1781 . This copper coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1236 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 80. Bidding took place February 5, 2014.

