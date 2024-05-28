Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
4 Maravedís 1781 (Spain, Charles III)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 5,5 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 4 Maravedís
- Year 1781
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Segovia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (37)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Maravedís 1781 . This copper coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1236 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 80. Bidding took place February 5, 2014.
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date September 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date December 3, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 24, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 15, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
