Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
4 Maravedís 1777 (Spain, Charles III)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 5,5 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 4 Maravedís
- Year 1777
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Segovia
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Maravedís 1777 . This copper coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 164 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 270. Bidding took place December 17, 2020.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 4 Maravedís 1777 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
