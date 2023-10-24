4 Maravedís 1775 (Spain, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Maravedís 1775 . This copper coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 287 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place March 14, 2019.

Сondition XF (7) VF (24) F (1)

Seller All companies

Aureo & Calicó (11)

Cayón (3)

Herrero (3)

HERVERA (2)

ibercoin (1)

Numis.be (1)

Roma Numismatics (1)

Soler y Llach (2)

Tauler & Fau (8)