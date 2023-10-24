Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
4 Maravedís 1775 (Spain, Charles III)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 5,5 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 4 Maravedís
- Year 1775
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Segovia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (32)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Maravedís 1775 . This copper coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 287 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place March 14, 2019.
Сondition
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
44 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 31, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date September 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 15, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 29, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 24, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 4, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
