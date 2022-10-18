Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Maravedís 1788. Inscription "CAROULS" (Spain, Charles III)
Variety: Inscription "CAROULS"
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,5 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 2 Maravedís
- Year 1788
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Segovia
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Maravedís 1788 . Inscription "CAROULS". This copper coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 560 sold at the José A. Herrero, S.A. auction for EUR 250. Bidding took place November 29, 2016.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
187 $
Price in auction currency 190 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date September 30, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
64 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Maravedís 1788 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
