Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Maravedís 1788. Inscription "CAROULS" (Spain, Charles III)

Variety: Inscription "CAROULS"

Obverse 2 Maravedís 1788 Inscription "CAROULS" - Coin Value - Spain, Charles III Reverse 2 Maravedís 1788 Inscription "CAROULS" - Coin Value - Spain, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,5 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 2 Maravedís
  • Year 1788
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Segovia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Maravedís 1788 . Inscription "CAROULS". This copper coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 560 sold at the José A. Herrero, S.A. auction for EUR 250. Bidding took place November 29, 2016.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Herrero (1)
Spain 2 Maravedís 1788 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
187 $
Price in auction currency 190 EUR
Spain 2 Maravedís 1788 at auction Cayón - September 30, 2020
Seller Cayón
Date September 30, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
64 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Spain 2 Maravedís 1788 at auction Herrero - November 29, 2016
Seller Herrero
Date November 29, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
