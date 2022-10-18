2 Maravedís 1788. Inscription "CAROULS" (Spain, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Maravedís 1788 . Inscription "CAROULS". This copper coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 560 sold at the José A. Herrero, S.A. auction for EUR 250. Bidding took place November 29, 2016.

Сondition VF (2) F (1)