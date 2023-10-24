Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Maravedís 1788 (Spain, Charles III)

Obverse 2 Maravedís 1788 - Coin Value - Spain, Charles III Reverse 2 Maravedís 1788 - Coin Value - Spain, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,5 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 2 Maravedís
  • Year 1788
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Segovia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Maravedís 1788 . This copper coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 158 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place December 17, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (10)
  • Cayón (5)
  • ibercoin (2)
  • Tauler & Fau (3)
Spain 2 Maravedís 1788 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
53 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Spain 2 Maravedís 1788 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Spain 2 Maravedís 1788 at auction Tauler & Fau - April 12, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1788 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 17, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1788 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1788 at auction Tauler & Fau - February 22, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1788 at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1788 at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 6, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1788 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 31, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 31, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1788 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 17, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 17, 2020
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1788 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 17, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 17, 2020
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1788 at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 15, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1788 at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1788 at auction Cayón - September 30, 2020
Seller Cayón
Date September 30, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1788 at auction ibercoin - July 15, 2020
Seller ibercoin
Date July 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1788 at auction ibercoin - July 15, 2020
Seller ibercoin
Date July 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1788 at auction Cayón - December 5, 2019
Seller Cayón
Date December 5, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1788 at auction Cayón - July 4, 2019
Seller Cayón
Date July 4, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Maravedís 1788 at auction Cayón - December 12, 2007
Seller Cayón
Date December 12, 2007
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Maravedís 1788 at auction Cayón - December 13, 2005
Seller Cayón
Date December 13, 2005
Condition F
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Maravedís 1788 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Charles III Coins of Spain in 1788 All Spanish coins Spanish copper coins Spanish coins 2 Maravedís Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search