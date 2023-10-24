Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Maravedís 1788 (Spain, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,5 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 2 Maravedís
- Year 1788
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Segovia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Maravedís 1788 . This copper coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 158 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place December 17, 2020.
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
53 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 31, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 17, 2020
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 17, 2020
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date September 30, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
