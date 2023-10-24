2 Maravedís 1788 (Spain, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Maravedís 1788 . This copper coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 158 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place December 17, 2020.

Сondition UNC (2) XF (1) VF (16) F (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS62 (1) BN (2) Service NGC (2)