2 Maravedís 1787 (Spain, Charles III)

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Maravedís 1787 . This copper coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 335 sold at the José A. Herrero, S.A. auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place May 31, 2017.

Сondition XF (5) VF (13)