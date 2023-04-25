2 Maravedís 1785 (Spain, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Maravedís 1785 . This copper coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1405 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 140. Bidding took place February 2, 2021.

Сondition XF (1) VF (5) F (2)