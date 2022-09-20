Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Maravedís 1781 (Spain, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,5 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 2 Maravedís
- Year 1781
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Segovia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Maravedís 1781 . This copper coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 516 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 90. Bidding took place April 28, 2010.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (2)
- Cayón (1)
- Herrero (1)
- Monedalia.es (1)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 20, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
110 $
Price in auction currency 91 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
59 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date September 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Maravedís 1781 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search