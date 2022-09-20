2 Maravedís 1781 (Spain, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Maravedís 1781 . This copper coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 516 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 90. Bidding took place April 28, 2010.

Сondition VF (3) F (3)