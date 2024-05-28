Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Maravedís 1777 (Spain, Charles III)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,5 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 2 Maravedís
- Year 1777
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Segovia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (29)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Maravedís 1777 . This copper coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 156 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 240. Bidding took place December 17, 2020.
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date June 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller ibercoin
Date March 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 17, 2020
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date September 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date October 23, 2019
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 6, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller ibercoin
Date October 3, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
12
