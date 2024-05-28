Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Maravedís 1775 (Spain, Charles III)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,5 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 2 Maravedís
- Year 1775
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Segovia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (61)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Maravedís 1775 . This copper coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2703 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 829. Bidding took place April 13, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
185 $
Price in auction currency 170 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date January 25, 2024
Condition MS63 RD PCGS
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date January 20, 2023
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller ibercoin
Date March 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
