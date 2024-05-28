2 Maravedís 1775 (Spain, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Maravedís 1775 . This copper coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2703 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 829. Bidding took place April 13, 2024.

