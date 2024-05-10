Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1 Maravedí 1775 (Spain, Charles III)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 1 Maravedí
- Year 1775
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Segovia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (37)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Maravedí 1775 . This copper coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Segovia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 150 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place December 17, 2020.
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
59 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
75 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date June 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 17, 2020
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date September 30, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller ibercoin
Date September 26, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 10, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 22, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 7, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 7, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 15, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
12
