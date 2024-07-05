Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1 Maravedí 1770 M (Spain, Charles III)

Obverse 1 Maravedí 1770 M - Coin Value - Spain, Charles III Reverse 1 Maravedí 1770 M - Coin Value - Spain, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1 g
  • Diameter 15 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 1 Maravedí
  • Year 1770
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (55)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Maravedí 1770 with mark M. This copper coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 964 sold at the Morton & Eden Ltd auction for GBP 620. Bidding took place June 27, 2019.

  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (13)
  • Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)
  • Cayón (10)
  • Davissons Ltd. (1)
  • Herrero (1)
  • HERVERA (7)
  • Jesús Vico (2)
  • Künker (1)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Soler y Llach (11)
  • Tauler & Fau (7)
Spain 1 Maravedí 1770 M at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - July 5, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 5, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
162 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Spain 1 Maravedí 1770 M at auction Tauler & Fau - November 29, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 29, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
242 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Spain 1 Maravedí 1770 M at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Maravedí 1770 M at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Maravedí 1770 M at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Maravedí 1770 M at auction Tauler & Fau - February 1, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Maravedí 1770 M at auction Soler y Llach - October 26, 2022
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Maravedí 1770 M at auction Monedalia.es - September 20, 2022
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1 Maravedí 1770 M at auction Soler y Llach - June 16, 2022
Seller Soler y Llach
Date June 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Maravedí 1770 M at auction Davissons Ltd. - March 15, 2022
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date March 15, 2022
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
Spain 1 Maravedí 1770 M at auction Jesús Vico - December 14, 2021
Seller Jesús Vico
Date December 14, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Maravedí 1770 M at auction Soler y Llach - May 6, 2021
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 6, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Maravedí 1770 M at auction Cayón - April 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 29, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Maravedí 1770 M at auction Tauler & Fau - March 9, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 9, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Maravedí 1770 M at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 17, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 17, 2020
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Maravedí 1770 M at auction Tauler & Fau - November 24, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 24, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Maravedí 1770 M at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 19, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Maravedí 1770 M at auction Cayón - September 30, 2020
Seller Cayón
Date September 30, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Maravedí 1770 M at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 12, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 12, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Maravedí 1770 M at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Maravedí 1770 M at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Maravedí 1770 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

