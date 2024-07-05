1 Maravedí 1770 M (Spain, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Maravedí 1770 with mark M. This copper coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 964 sold at the Morton & Eden Ltd auction for GBP 620. Bidding took place June 27, 2019.

Сondition UNC (15) AU (12) XF (26) VF (2) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS64 (2) RB (1) BN (2) Service NGC (2) PCGS (1)

