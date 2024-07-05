Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1 Maravedí 1770 M (Spain, Charles III)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1 g
- Diameter 15 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 1 Maravedí
- Year 1770
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Maravedí 1770 with mark M. This copper coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 964 sold at the Morton & Eden Ltd auction for GBP 620. Bidding took place June 27, 2019.
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (13)
- Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)
- Cayón (10)
- Davissons Ltd. (1)
- Herrero (1)
- HERVERA (7)
- Jesús Vico (2)
- Künker (1)
- Monedalia.es (1)
- Soler y Llach (11)
- Tauler & Fau (7)
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 5, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
162 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 29, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
242 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date June 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Jesús Vico
Date December 14, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 6, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 9, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 17, 2020
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 24, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date September 30, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 12, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
