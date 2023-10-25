Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1 Maravedí 1784 PA (Spain, Charles III)

Obverse 1 Maravedí 1784 PA - Coin Value - Spain, Charles III Reverse 1 Maravedí 1784 PA - Coin Value - Spain, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3 g
  • Diameter 18 mm

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 1 Maravedí
  • Year 1784
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Pamplona
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (17)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Maravedí 1784 with mark PA. This copper coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Pamplona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4211 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 75. Bidding took place October 15, 2018.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (3)
  • Cayón (3)
  • ibercoin (2)
  • Tauler & Fau (9)
Spain 1 Maravedí 1784 PA at auction Tauler & Fau - October 25, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 25, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Spain 1 Maravedí 1784 PA at auction Tauler & Fau - October 25, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 25, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
Spain 1 Maravedí 1784 PA at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Maravedí 1784 PA at auction Tauler & Fau - February 22, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Maravedí 1784 PA at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Maravedí 1784 PA at auction Tauler & Fau - June 8, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 8, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Maravedí 1784 PA at auction Tauler & Fau - June 8, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 8, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Maravedí 1784 PA at auction Tauler & Fau - April 20, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Maravedí 1784 PA at auction Cayón - January 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date January 29, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Maravedí 1784 PA at auction Cayón - September 30, 2020
Seller Cayón
Date September 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Maravedí 1784 PA at auction Tauler & Fau - February 5, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 5, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Maravedí 1784 PA at auction Tauler & Fau - October 15, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 15, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Maravedí 1784 PA at auction ibercoin - March 31, 2016
Seller ibercoin
Date March 31, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Maravedí 1784 PA at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 16, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2015
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Maravedí 1784 PA at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Maravedí 1784 PA at auction Cayón - September 24, 2014
Seller Cayón
Date September 24, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Maravedí 1784 PA at auction ibercoin - October 22, 2013
Seller ibercoin
Date October 22, 2013
Condition F
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Maravedí 1784 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

