Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1 Maravedí 1782 PA (Spain, Charles III)

Obverse 1 Maravedí 1782 PA - Coin Value - Spain, Charles III Reverse 1 Maravedí 1782 PA - Coin Value - Spain, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3 g
  • Diameter 18 mm

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 1 Maravedí
  • Year 1782
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Pamplona
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Maravedí 1782 with mark PA. This copper coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Pamplona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1194 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 80. Bidding took place June 8, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (3)
Spain 1 Maravedí 1782 PA at auction Tauler & Fau - October 25, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
53 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Spain 1 Maravedí 1782 PA at auction Tauler & Fau - February 22, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 22, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Spain 1 Maravedí 1782 PA at auction Tauler & Fau - June 8, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 8, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Maravedí 1782 PA at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

