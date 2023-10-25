1 Maravedí 1782 PA (Spain, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Maravedí 1782 with mark PA. This copper coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Pamplona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1194 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 80. Bidding took place June 8, 2021.

Сondition VF (2) F (2)