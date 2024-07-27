Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1 Maravedí 1769 PA (Spain, Charles III)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3 g
- Diameter 18 mm
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 1 Maravedí
- Year 1769
- Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
- Mint Pamplona
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Maravedí 1769 with mark PA. This copper coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Pamplona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1191 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 150. Bidding took place June 8, 2021.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (4)
- Cayón (3)
- CoinsNB (1)
- Tauler & Fau (4)
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
26 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 17, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 8, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 8, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date September 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date September 24, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Maravedí 1769 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
