Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1 Maravedí 1769 PA (Spain, Charles III)

Obverse 1 Maravedí 1769 PA - Coin Value - Spain, Charles III Reverse 1 Maravedí 1769 PA - Coin Value - Spain, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3 g
  • Diameter 18 mm

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 1 Maravedí
  • Year 1769
  • Ruler Charles III (King of Spain)
  • Mint Pamplona
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Maravedí 1769 with mark PA. This copper coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Pamplona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1191 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 150. Bidding took place June 8, 2021.

Spain 1 Maravedí 1769 PA at auction CoinsNB - July 27, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 4 EUR
Spain 1 Maravedí 1769 PA at auction Tauler & Fau - October 25, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
26 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Spain 1 Maravedí 1769 PA at auction Tauler & Fau - October 25, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Maravedí 1769 PA at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 17, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 17, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Maravedí 1769 PA at auction Tauler & Fau - June 8, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 8, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Maravedí 1769 PA at auction Tauler & Fau - June 8, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 8, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Maravedí 1769 PA at auction Cayón - September 30, 2020
Seller Cayón
Date September 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Maravedí 1769 PA at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Maravedí 1769 PA at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Maravedí 1769 PA at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Maravedí 1769 PA at auction Cayón - September 24, 2014
Seller Cayón
Date September 24, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Maravedí 1769 PA at auction Cayón - September 24, 2014
Seller Cayón
Date September 24, 2014
Condition F
Selling price

