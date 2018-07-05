Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1 Cornado 1761 PA (Spain, Charles III)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,5 g
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Charles III
- Denomination 1 Cornado
- Year 1761
- Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
- Mint Pamplona
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Cornado 1761 with mark PA. This copper coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Pamplona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 293 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place July 5, 2018.
