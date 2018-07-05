Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1 Cornado 1761 PA (Spain, Charles III)

Obverse 1 Cornado 1761 PA - Coin Value - Spain, Charles III Reverse 1 Cornado 1761 PA - Coin Value - Spain, Charles III

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,5 g

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Charles III
  • Denomination 1 Cornado
  • Year 1761
  • Ruler Ferdinand VI (King of Spain)
  • Mint Pamplona
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Cornado 1761 with mark PA. This copper coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Pamplona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 293 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place July 5, 2018.

  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (3)
Spain 1 Cornado 1761 PA at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 5, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
304 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
Spain 1 Cornado 1761 PA at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 16, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1 Cornado 1761 PA at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price

