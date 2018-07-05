1 Cornado 1761 PA (Spain, Charles III)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Cornado 1761 with mark PA. This copper coin from the times of Charles III struck at the Pamplona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 293 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place July 5, 2018.

Сondition VF (3)