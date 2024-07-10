Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Pesetas 1894 PGV (Spain, Alfonso XIII)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,835)
- Weight 10 g
- Pure silver (0,2685 oz) 8,35 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Alfonso XIII
- Denomination 2 Pesetas
- Year 1894
- Ruler Alfonso XIII (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (264)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Pesetas 1894 with mark PGV. This silver coin from the times of Alfonso XIII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 199 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 3,000. Bidding took place December 16, 2021.
Seller ibercoin
Date July 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
103 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
348 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 12, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date December 15, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 29, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller CoinsNB
Date October 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Pesetas 1894 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
