Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Pesetas 1891 PGM (Spain, Alfonso XIII)

Obverse 2 Pesetas 1891 PGM - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Alfonso XIII Reverse 2 Pesetas 1891 PGM - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Alfonso XIII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,835)
  • Weight 10 g
  • Pure silver (0,2685 oz) 8,35 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Alfonso XIII
  • Denomination 2 Pesetas
  • Year 1891
  • Ruler Alfonso XIII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (153)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Pesetas 1891 with mark PGM. This silver coin from the times of Alfonso XIII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 441 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 900. Bidding took place March 12, 2008.

Spain 2 Pesetas 1891 PGM at auction CoinsNB - July 27, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
234 $
Price in auction currency 215 EUR
Spain 2 Pesetas 1891 PGM at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 11, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
141 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Spain 2 Pesetas 1891 PGM at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 19, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Pesetas 1891 PGM at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Pesetas 1891 PGM at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Pesetas 1891 PGM at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Pesetas 1891 PGM at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Pesetas 1891 PGM at auction CoinsNB - April 13, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Pesetas 1891 PGM at auction CoinsNB - March 30, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Pesetas 1891 PGM at auction ibercoin - March 21, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Pesetas 1891 PGM at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Pesetas 1891 PGM at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Pesetas 1891 PGM at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Pesetas 1891 PGM at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Pesetas 1891 PGM at auction Cayón - December 20, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Pesetas 1891 PGM at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Pesetas 1891 PGM at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Pesetas 1891 PGM at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 5, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Pesetas 1891 PGM at auction Rio de la Plata - June 16, 2023
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Pesetas 1891 PGM at auction Coins Numismatic Barcelona - May 13, 2023
Seller Coins Numismatic Barcelona
Date May 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Pesetas 1891 PGM at auction CoinsNB - May 13, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date May 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Pesetas 1891 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

