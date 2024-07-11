Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Pesetas 1889 MPM (Spain, Alfonso XIII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,835)
- Weight 10 g
- Pure silver (0,2685 oz) 8,35 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Alfonso XIII
- Denomination 2 Pesetas
- Year 1889
- Ruler Alfonso XIII (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (120)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Pesetas 1889 with mark MPM. This silver coin from the times of Alfonso XIII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 844 sold at the AB Philea & Myntkompaniet auction for EUR 1,300. Bidding took place May 8, 2021.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
81 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
92 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
