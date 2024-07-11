2 Pesetas 1889 MPM (Spain, Alfonso XIII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Pesetas 1889 with mark MPM. This silver coin from the times of Alfonso XIII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 844 sold at the AB Philea & Myntkompaniet auction for EUR 1,300. Bidding took place May 8, 2021.

