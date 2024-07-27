Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1 Peseta 1905 SMV (Spain, Alfonso XIII)

Obverse 1 Peseta 1905 SMV - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Alfonso XIII Reverse 1 Peseta 1905 SMV - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Alfonso XIII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,835)
  • Weight 5 g
  • Pure silver (0,1342 oz) 4,175 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Alfonso XIII
  • Denomination 1 Peseta
  • Year 1905
  • Ruler Alfonso XIII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (153)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Peseta 1905 with mark SMV. This silver coin from the times of Alfonso XIII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 710 sold at the José A. Herrero, S.A. auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place May 8, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (51)
  • Cayón (33)
  • CoinsNB (5)
  • Herrero (4)
  • ibercoin (31)
  • Katz (1)
  • Monedalia.es (2)
  • Sedwick (2)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Tauler & Fau (22)
Spain 1 Peseta 1905 SMV at auction CoinsNB - July 27, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 6 EUR
Spain 1 Peseta 1905 SMV at auction CoinsNB - July 20, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 20, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 6 EUR
Spain 1 Peseta 1905 SMV at auction Tauler & Fau - June 25, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Peseta 1905 SMV at auction CoinsNB - June 15, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 15, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Peseta 1905 SMV at auction CoinsNB - March 30, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Peseta 1905 SMV at auction ibercoin - March 21, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Peseta 1905 SMV at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Peseta 1905 SMV at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Peseta 1905 SMV at auction Cayón - December 20, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Peseta 1905 SMV at auction ibercoin - December 4, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Peseta 1905 SMV at auction CoinsNB - October 28, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date October 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Peseta 1905 SMV at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Peseta 1905 SMV at auction Cayón - October 10, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date October 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Peseta 1905 SMV at auction ibercoin - July 20, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date July 20, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Peseta 1905 SMV at auction ibercoin - July 20, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date July 20, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Peseta 1905 SMV at auction ibercoin - July 20, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date July 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 1 Peseta 1905 SMV at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 5, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Peseta 1905 SMV at auction Tauler & Fau - July 4, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 4, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 1 Peseta 1905 SMV at auction Cayón - May 10, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date May 10, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Peseta 1905 SMV at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 18, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Peseta 1905 SMV at auction ibercoin - March 22, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date March 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Peseta 1905 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

