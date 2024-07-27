1 Peseta 1905 SMV (Spain, Alfonso XIII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Peseta 1905 with mark SMV. This silver coin from the times of Alfonso XIII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 710 sold at the José A. Herrero, S.A. auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place May 8, 2013.

