1 Peseta 1905 SMV (Spain, Alfonso XIII)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,835)
- Weight 5 g
- Pure silver (0,1342 oz) 4,175 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Alfonso XIII
- Denomination 1 Peseta
- Year 1905
- Ruler Alfonso XIII (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (153)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Peseta 1905 with mark SMV. This silver coin from the times of Alfonso XIII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 710 sold at the José A. Herrero, S.A. auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place May 8, 2013.
