1 Peseta 1904 SMV (Spain, Alfonso XIII)

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Peseta 1904 with mark SMV. This silver coin from the times of Alfonso XIII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 463 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place March 20, 2014.

