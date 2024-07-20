Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1 Peseta 1904 SMV (Spain, Alfonso XIII)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,835)
- Weight 5 g
- Pure silver (0,1342 oz) 4,175 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Alfonso XIII
- Denomination 1 Peseta
- Year 1904
- Ruler Alfonso XIII (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Peseta 1904 with mark SMV. This silver coin from the times of Alfonso XIII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 463 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place March 20, 2014.
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 27, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
77 $
Price in auction currency 71 EUR
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 27, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
86 $
Price in auction currency 79 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller CoinsNB
Date December 16, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition MS63 NN Coins
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
