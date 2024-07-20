1 Peseta 1902 SMV (Spain, Alfonso XIII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Peseta 1902 with mark SMV. This silver coin from the times of Alfonso XIII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 434 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 780. Bidding took place March 12, 2008.

Сondition UNC (23) AU (15) XF (49) VF (55) F (2) G (3) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS62 (2) AU50 (1) XF40 (1) Service PCGS (2) NGC (1) NN Coins (1)

Seller All companies

Aureo & Calicó (50)

Busso Peus (1)

Cayón (19)

CoinsNB (5)

Heritage (2)

Herrero (1)

ibercoin (22)

Katz (2)

Künker (1)

London Coins (2)

Monedalia.es (2)

Numimarket (1)

NumisCorner (1)

Numismática Leilões (1)

Rio de la Plata (2)

Roma Numismatics (1)

Silicua Coins (4)

SINCONA (1)

Tauler & Fau (27)

V. GADOURY (1)

WCN (1)