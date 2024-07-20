Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1 Peseta 1902 SMV (Spain, Alfonso XIII)
Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,835)
- Weight 5 g
- Pure silver (0,1342 oz) 4,175 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Alfonso XIII
- Denomination 1 Peseta
- Year 1902
- Ruler Alfonso XIII (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Peseta 1902 with mark SMV. This silver coin from the times of Alfonso XIII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 434 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 780. Bidding took place March 12, 2008.
