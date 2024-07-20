Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1 Peseta 1902 SMV (Spain, Alfonso XIII)

Obverse 1 Peseta 1902 SMV - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Alfonso XIII Reverse 1 Peseta 1902 SMV - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Alfonso XIII

Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,835)
  • Weight 5 g
  • Pure silver (0,1342 oz) 4,175 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Alfonso XIII
  • Denomination 1 Peseta
  • Year 1902
  • Ruler Alfonso XIII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (147)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Peseta 1902 with mark SMV. This silver coin from the times of Alfonso XIII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 434 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 780. Bidding took place March 12, 2008.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (50)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Cayón (19)
  • CoinsNB (5)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Herrero (1)
  • ibercoin (22)
  • Katz (2)
  • Künker (1)
  • London Coins (2)
  • Monedalia.es (2)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • NumisCorner (1)
  • Numismática Leilões (1)
  • Rio de la Plata (2)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Silicua Coins (4)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (27)
  • V. GADOURY (1)
  • WCN (1)
Spain 1 Peseta 1902 SMV at auction CoinsNB - July 20, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Spain 1 Peseta 1902 SMV at auction CoinsNB - July 20, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Spain 1 Peseta 1902 SMV at auction ibercoin - July 10, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date July 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1 Peseta 1902 SMV at auction NumisCorner - June 16, 2024
Seller NumisCorner
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1 Peseta 1902 SMV at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1 Peseta 1902 SMV at auction CoinsNB - April 27, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1 Peseta 1902 SMV at auction Tauler & Fau - February 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1 Peseta 1902 SMV at auction Tauler & Fau - February 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1 Peseta 1902 SMV at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1 Peseta 1902 SMV at auction Cayón - December 20, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1 Peseta 1902 SMV at auction CoinsNB - December 16, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date December 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1 Peseta 1902 SMV at auction Tauler & Fau - November 29, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 29, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1 Peseta 1902 SMV at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Spain 1 Peseta 1902 SMV at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1 Peseta 1902 SMV at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1 Peseta 1902 SMV at auction Roma Numismatics - August 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date August 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1 Peseta 1902 SMV at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 5, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1 Peseta 1902 SMV at auction Tauler & Fau - July 4, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 4, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1 Peseta 1902 SMV at auction Rio de la Plata - June 16, 2023
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1 Peseta 1902 SMV at auction Tauler & Fau - April 25, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1 Peseta 1902 SMV at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 18, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 1 Peseta 1902 SMV at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 19, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2024
Condition XF
To auction
Spain 1 Peseta 1902 SMV at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 19, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

