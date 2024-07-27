1 Peseta 1901 SMV (Spain, Alfonso XIII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Peseta 1901 with mark SMV. This silver coin from the times of Alfonso XIII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 253 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 830. Bidding took place April 1, 2008.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (18) AU (5) XF (90) VF (41) F (1) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) Service NGC (1)

Seller All companies

Aureo & Calicó (43)

Cayón (24)

cgb.fr (3)

Coinhouse (1)

Coins Numismatic Barcelona (1)

CoinsNB (9)

Heritage Eur (1)

Herrero (1)

ibercoin (28)

Katz (3)

Monedalia.es (2)

Silicua Coins (4)

Soler y Llach (1)

Tauler & Fau (36)

VL Nummus (1)