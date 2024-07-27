Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1 Peseta 1901 SMV (Spain, Alfonso XIII)

Obverse 1 Peseta 1901 SMV - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Alfonso XIII Reverse 1 Peseta 1901 SMV - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Alfonso XIII

Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,835)
  • Weight 5 g
  • Pure silver (0,1342 oz) 4,175 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Alfonso XIII
  • Denomination 1 Peseta
  • Year 1901
  • Ruler Alfonso XIII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (158)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Peseta 1901 with mark SMV. This silver coin from the times of Alfonso XIII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 253 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 830. Bidding took place April 1, 2008.

  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (43)
  • Cayón (24)
  • cgb.fr (3)
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • Coins Numismatic Barcelona (1)
  • CoinsNB (9)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Herrero (1)
  • ibercoin (28)
  • Katz (3)
  • Monedalia.es (2)
  • Silicua Coins (4)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (36)
  • VL Nummus (1)
Spain 1 Peseta 1901 SMV at auction CoinsNB - July 27, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Spain 1 Peseta 1901 SMV at auction CoinsNB - July 27, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 8 EUR
Spain 1 Peseta 1901 SMV at auction CoinsNB - July 20, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1 Peseta 1901 SMV at auction ibercoin - July 10, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date July 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 1 Peseta 1901 SMV at auction CoinsNB - June 1, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 1 Peseta 1901 SMV at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 1 Peseta 1901 SMV at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 1 Peseta 1901 SMV at auction CoinsNB - April 13, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 1 Peseta 1901 SMV at auction CoinsNB - April 13, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1 Peseta 1901 SMV at auction Tauler & Fau - February 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 1 Peseta 1901 SMV at auction Tauler & Fau - February 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Spain 1 Peseta 1901 SMV at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1 Peseta 1901 SMV at auction Cayón - December 20, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 1 Peseta 1901 SMV at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 12, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1 Peseta 1901 SMV at auction ibercoin - December 4, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 1 Peseta 1901 SMV at auction ibercoin - December 4, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 1 Peseta 1901 SMV at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 1 Peseta 1901 SMV at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 1 Peseta 1901 SMV at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 1 Peseta 1901 SMV at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 1 Peseta 1901 SMV at auction Cayón - October 10, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date October 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Peseta 1901 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.

Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Alfonso XIII Coins of Spain in 1901 All Spanish coins Spanish silver coins Spanish coins 1 Peseta
