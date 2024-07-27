Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1 Peseta 1901 SMV (Spain, Alfonso XIII)
Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,835)
- Weight 5 g
- Pure silver (0,1342 oz) 4,175 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Alfonso XIII
- Denomination 1 Peseta
- Year 1901
- Ruler Alfonso XIII (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (158)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Peseta 1901 with mark SMV. This silver coin from the times of Alfonso XIII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 253 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 830. Bidding took place April 1, 2008.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (43)
- Cayón (24)
- cgb.fr (3)
- Coinhouse (1)
- Coins Numismatic Barcelona (1)
- CoinsNB (9)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- Herrero (1)
- ibercoin (28)
- Katz (3)
- Monedalia.es (2)
- Silicua Coins (4)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Tauler & Fau (36)
- VL Nummus (1)
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 8
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Peseta 1901 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search