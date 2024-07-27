Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1 Peseta 1900 SMV "Type 1896-1902" (Spain, Alfonso XIII)

Obverse 1 Peseta 1900 SMV "Type 1896-1902" - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Alfonso XIII Reverse 1 Peseta 1900 SMV "Type 1896-1902" - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Alfonso XIII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,835)
  • Weight 5 g
  • Pure silver (0,1342 oz) 4,175 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Alfonso XIII
  • Denomination 1 Peseta
  • Year 1900
  • Ruler Alfonso XIII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (392)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Peseta 1900 with mark SMV. This silver coin from the times of Alfonso XIII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 29181 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 282. Bidding took place January 15, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (3)
  • Auctiones (2)
  • Aurea (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (83)
  • Cayón (60)
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • Coins Numismatic Barcelona (2)
  • CoinsNB (18)
  • COINSNET (2)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Erwin Dietrich (1)
  • Goldberg (2)
  • Heritage (7)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Herrero (1)
  • ibercoin (78)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Katz (8)
  • Künker (2)
  • Monedalia.es (4)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numismática Leilões (1)
  • Pegasus Auctions (1)
  • Rio de la Plata (3)
  • Russiancoin (5)
  • Rzeszowski DA (2)
  • Schulman (1)
  • Silicua Coins (9)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (86)
  • VL Nummus (1)
  • WAG (1)
  • WCN (1)
Spain 1 Peseta 1900 SMV at auction CoinsNB - July 27, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 12 EUR
Spain 1 Peseta 1900 SMV at auction CoinsNB - July 27, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 12 EUR
Spain 1 Peseta 1900 SMV at auction CoinsNB - July 20, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Peseta 1900 SMV at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 11, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Peseta 1900 SMV at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 11, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Peseta 1900 SMV at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 11, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Peseta 1900 SMV at auction ibercoin - July 10, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date July 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Peseta 1900 SMV at auction ibercoin - July 10, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date July 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 1 Peseta 1900 SMV at auction CoinsNB - June 15, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 15, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Peseta 1900 SMV at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Peseta 1900 SMV at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Peseta 1900 SMV at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Peseta 1900 SMV at auction Russiancoin - May 16, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Spain 1 Peseta 1900 SMV at auction CoinsNB - April 27, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Peseta 1900 SMV at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Peseta 1900 SMV at auction CoinsNB - March 30, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Peseta 1900 SMV at auction Rio de la Plata - March 15, 2024
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Peseta 1900 SMV at auction Tauler & Fau - February 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Peseta 1900 SMV at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Peseta 1900 SMV at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Spain 1 Peseta 1900 SMV at auction Stack's - August 24, 2024
Spain 1 Peseta 1900 SMV at auction Stack's - August 24, 2024
Spain 1 Peseta 1900 SMV at auction Stack's - August 24, 2024
Spain 1 Peseta 1900 SMV at auction Stack's - August 24, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 24, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
To auction
Spain 1 Peseta 1900 SMV at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 19, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Peseta 1900 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Alfonso XIII Coins of Spain in 1900 All Spanish coins Spanish silver coins Spanish coins 1 Peseta Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search