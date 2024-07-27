1 Peseta 1900 SMV "Type 1896-1902" (Spain, Alfonso XIII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Peseta 1900 with mark SMV. This silver coin from the times of Alfonso XIII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 29181 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 282. Bidding took place January 15, 2013.

Сondition UNC (118) AU (37) XF (167) VF (56) F (2) No grade (9) Condition (slab) MS65 (5) MS64 (3) MS63 (8) MS62 (1) MS61 (3) XF45 (1) XF40 (1) DETAILS (2) Service PCGS (3) NGC (19) NN Coins (2)

Seller All companies

Alexander (3)

Auctiones (2)

Aurea (1)

Aureo & Calicó (83)

Cayón (60)

Coinhouse (1)

Coins Numismatic Barcelona (2)

CoinsNB (18)

COINSNET (2)

Denga1700 (1)

Erwin Dietrich (1)

Goldberg (2)

Heritage (7)

Heritage Eur (1)

Herrero (1)

ibercoin (78)

Jesús Vico (1)

Katz (8)

Künker (2)

Monedalia.es (4)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)

Niemczyk (1)

Numismática Leilões (1)

Pegasus Auctions (1)

Rio de la Plata (3)

Russiancoin (5)

Rzeszowski DA (2)

Schulman (1)

Silicua Coins (9)

Stack's (1)

Tauler & Fau (86)

VL Nummus (1)

WAG (1)

WCN (1)