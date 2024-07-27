Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1 Peseta 1900 SMV "Type 1896-1902" (Spain, Alfonso XIII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,835)
- Weight 5 g
- Pure silver (0,1342 oz) 4,175 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Alfonso XIII
- Denomination 1 Peseta
- Year 1900
- Ruler Alfonso XIII (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (392)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Peseta 1900 with mark SMV. This silver coin from the times of Alfonso XIII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 29181 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 282. Bidding took place January 15, 2013.
123 ... 19
