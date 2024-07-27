1 Peseta 1899 SGV (Spain, Alfonso XIII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Peseta 1899 with mark SGV. This silver coin from the times of Alfonso XIII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1698 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 900. Bidding took place December 16, 2015.

Сondition UNC (90) AU (45) XF (163) VF (35) F (1) No grade (6) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS65 (6) MS64 (4) MS63 (4) MS62 (3) AU55 (1) AU53 (1) AU50 (1) Service PCGS (5) NN Coins (5) NGC (11) GENI (1)

