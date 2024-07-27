Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1 Peseta 1899 SGV (Spain, Alfonso XIII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,835)
- Weight 5 g
- Pure silver (0,1342 oz) 4,175 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Alfonso XIII
- Denomination 1 Peseta
- Year 1899
- Ruler Alfonso XIII (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (341)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Peseta 1899 with mark SGV. This silver coin from the times of Alfonso XIII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1698 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 900. Bidding took place December 16, 2015.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Seller ibercoin
Date July 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******

Seller NumisCorner
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******

Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******

Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition AU50 NN Coins
Selling price
******

Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Peseta 1899 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
