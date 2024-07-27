Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1 Peseta 1899 SGV (Spain, Alfonso XIII)

Obverse 1 Peseta 1899 SGV - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Alfonso XIII Reverse 1 Peseta 1899 SGV - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Alfonso XIII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,835)
  • Weight 5 g
  • Pure silver (0,1342 oz) 4,175 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Alfonso XIII
  • Denomination 1 Peseta
  • Year 1899
  • Ruler Alfonso XIII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (341)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Peseta 1899 with mark SGV. This silver coin from the times of Alfonso XIII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1698 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 900. Bidding took place December 16, 2015.

Spain 1 Peseta 1899 SGV at auction CoinsNB - July 27, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 18 EUR
Spain 1 Peseta 1899 SGV at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
89 $
Price in auction currency 82 EUR
Spain 1 Peseta 1899 SGV at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Peseta 1899 SGV at auction CoinsNB - July 20, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Peseta 1899 SGV at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 11, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Peseta 1899 SGV at auction ibercoin - July 10, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date July 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Peseta 1899 SGV at auction ibercoin - July 10, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date July 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Peseta 1899 SGV at auction ibercoin - July 10, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date July 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Peseta 1899 SGV at auction NumisCorner - June 16, 2024
Seller NumisCorner
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Peseta 1899 SGV at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Peseta 1899 SGV at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Peseta 1899 SGV at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Peseta 1899 SGV at auction Russiancoin - April 18, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 18, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Spain 1 Peseta 1899 SGV at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Peseta 1899 SGV at auction CoinsNB - April 13, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Peseta 1899 SGV at auction Nomisma - April 1, 2024
Seller Nomisma
Date April 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1 Peseta 1899 SGV at auction CoinsNB - March 30, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Peseta 1899 SGV at auction ibercoin - March 21, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition AU50 NN Coins
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Peseta 1899 SGV at auction ibercoin - March 21, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Peseta 1899 SGV at auction Tauler & Fau - February 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Peseta 1899 SGV at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Peseta 1899 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

