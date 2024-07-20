Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1 Peseta 1896 PGV (Spain, Alfonso XIII)
Photo by: Katz Auction
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,835)
- Weight 5 g
- Pure silver (0,1342 oz) 4,175 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Alfonso XIII
- Denomination 1 Peseta
- Year 1896
- Ruler Alfonso XIII (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (330)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Peseta 1896 with mark PGV. This silver coin from the times of Alfonso XIII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 447 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 280. Bidding took place March 14, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (2)
- Auctiones (1)
- Aureo & Calicó (110)
- Cayón (42)
- CNG (3)
- Coinhouse (2)
- Coins Numismatic Barcelona (2)
- CoinsNB (18)
- Goldberg (2)
- Heritage (3)
- Heritage Eur (2)
- Herrero (5)
- ibercoin (48)
- Jean ELSEN (1)
- Katz (12)
- MDC Monaco (1)
- Monedalia.es (6)
- Negrini (1)
- Numismática Leilões (1)
- Numisor (1)
- Rio de la Plata (2)
- Russiancoin (2)
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
- Sedwick (1)
- Silicua Coins (4)
- Stack's (1)
- Stephen Album (3)
- Tauler & Fau (48)
- VL Nummus (5)
Seller ibercoin
Date July 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
81 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 13, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition MS64
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 24, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 24, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
For the sale of 1 Peseta 1896 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.
