Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1 Peseta 1896 PGV (Spain, Alfonso XIII)

Obverse 1 Peseta 1896 PGV - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Alfonso XIII Reverse 1 Peseta 1896 PGV - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Alfonso XIII

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,835)
  • Weight 5 g
  • Pure silver (0,1342 oz) 4,175 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Alfonso XIII
  • Denomination 1 Peseta
  • Year 1896
  • Ruler Alfonso XIII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (330)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Peseta 1896 with mark PGV. This silver coin from the times of Alfonso XIII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 447 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 280. Bidding took place March 14, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (2)
  • Auctiones (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (110)
  • Cayón (42)
  • CNG (3)
  • Coinhouse (2)
  • Coins Numismatic Barcelona (2)
  • CoinsNB (18)
  • Goldberg (2)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Heritage Eur (2)
  • Herrero (5)
  • ibercoin (48)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Katz (12)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • Monedalia.es (6)
  • Negrini (1)
  • Numismática Leilões (1)
  • Numisor (1)
  • Rio de la Plata (2)
  • Russiancoin (2)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • Sedwick (1)
  • Silicua Coins (4)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Stephen Album (3)
  • Tauler & Fau (48)
  • VL Nummus (5)
Spain 1 Peseta 1896 PGV at auction CoinsNB - July 20, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Spain 1 Peseta 1896 PGV at auction ibercoin - July 10, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date July 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
81 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Spain 1 Peseta 1896 PGV at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Peseta 1896 PGV at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Peseta 1896 PGV at auction CoinsNB - April 13, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 13, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Peseta 1896 PGV at auction CoinsNB - April 13, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 13, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Peseta 1896 PGV at auction CoinsNB - March 30, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Peseta 1896 PGV at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Spain 1 Peseta 1896 PGV at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition MS64
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Peseta 1896 PGV at auction Numismática Leilões - March 20, 2024
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date March 20, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Spain 1 Peseta 1896 PGV at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Peseta 1896 PGV at auction Rio de la Plata - March 15, 2024
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Peseta 1896 PGV at auction Tauler & Fau - February 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Peseta 1896 PGV at auction Tauler & Fau - February 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Peseta 1896 PGV at auction CoinsNB - February 24, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 24, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Peseta 1896 PGV at auction CoinsNB - February 24, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 24, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Peseta 1896 PGV at auction CoinsNB - February 18, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Peseta 1896 PGV at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Peseta 1896 PGV at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Peseta 1896 PGV at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Peseta 1896 PGV at auction Katz - January 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Peseta 1896 PGV at auction Cayón - December 20, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Spain 1 Peseta 1896 PGV at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 19, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Peseta 1896 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Alfonso XIII Coins of Spain in 1896 All Spanish coins Spanish silver coins Spanish coins 1 Peseta Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search