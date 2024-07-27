1 Peseta 1894 PGV (Spain, Alfonso XIII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Peseta 1894 with mark PGV. This silver coin from the times of Alfonso XIII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1282 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 2,800. Bidding took place October 23, 2013.

