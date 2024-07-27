Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1 Peseta 1894 PGV (Spain, Alfonso XIII)

Obverse 1 Peseta 1894 PGV - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Alfonso XIII Reverse 1 Peseta 1894 PGV - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Alfonso XIII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,835)
  • Weight 5 g
  • Pure silver (0,1342 oz) 4,175 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Alfonso XIII
  • Denomination 1 Peseta
  • Year 1894
  • Ruler Alfonso XIII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (156)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Peseta 1894 with mark PGV. This silver coin from the times of Alfonso XIII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1282 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 2,800. Bidding took place October 23, 2013.

Spain 1 Peseta 1894 PGV at auction CoinsNB - July 27, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 16 EUR
Spain 1 Peseta 1894 PGV at auction ibercoin - July 10, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date July 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
103 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
Spain 1 Peseta 1894 PGV at auction Tauler & Fau - June 25, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Peseta 1894 PGV at auction Katz - April 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2024
Condition VF30 ANACS
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Peseta 1894 PGV at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Peseta 1894 PGV at auction CoinsNB - February 18, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Peseta 1894 PGV at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Peseta 1894 PGV at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Peseta 1894 PGV at auction Katz - February 11, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition VF30 ANACS
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Peseta 1894 PGV at auction Cayón - December 20, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Peseta 1894 PGV at auction CoinsNB - December 16, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date December 16, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Peseta 1894 PGV at auction CoinsNB - December 16, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date December 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Peseta 1894 PGV at auction Rio de la Plata - December 15, 2023
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date December 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Peseta 1894 PGV at auction CoinsNB - October 28, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date October 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Peseta 1894 PGV at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Peseta 1894 PGV at auction Heritage - October 12, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 12, 2023
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Peseta 1894 PGV at auction Katz - September 24, 2023
Seller Katz
Date September 24, 2023
Condition VF30 ANACS
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Peseta 1894 PGV at auction ibercoin - July 20, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date July 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Peseta 1894 PGV at auction Katz - May 13, 2023
Seller Katz
Date May 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Peseta 1894 PGV at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 18, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 18, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Spain 1 Peseta 1894 PGV at auction ibercoin - March 22, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date March 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Spain 1 Peseta 1894 PGV at auction Al Sur del Mundo - August 11, 2024
Seller Al Sur del Mundo
Date August 11, 2024
Condition VF30 ANACS
To auction
Spain 1 Peseta 1894 PGV at auction Stack's - August 24, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 24, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Peseta 1894 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Search