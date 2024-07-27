Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1 Peseta 1894 PGV (Spain, Alfonso XIII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,835)
- Weight 5 g
- Pure silver (0,1342 oz) 4,175 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Alfonso XIII
- Denomination 1 Peseta
- Year 1894
- Ruler Alfonso XIII (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (156)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Peseta 1894 with mark PGV. This silver coin from the times of Alfonso XIII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1282 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 2,800. Bidding took place October 23, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller ibercoin
Date July 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
103 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2024
Condition VF30 ANACS
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition VF30 ANACS
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller CoinsNB
Date December 16, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller CoinsNB
Date December 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date December 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller CoinsNB
Date October 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date October 12, 2023
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date September 24, 2023
Condition VF30 ANACS
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 18, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Peseta 1894 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
