Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1 Peseta 1893 PGL (Spain, Alfonso XIII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,835)
- Weight 5 g
- Pure silver (0,1342 oz) 4,175 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Alfonso XIII
- Denomination 1 Peseta
- Year 1893
- Ruler Alfonso XIII (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Peseta 1893 with mark PGL. This silver coin from the times of Alfonso XIII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1790 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place October 30, 2014.
Condition
Condition (slab)
Service
