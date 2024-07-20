Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1 Peseta 1893 PGL (Spain, Alfonso XIII)

Obverse 1 Peseta 1893 PGL - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Alfonso XIII Reverse 1 Peseta 1893 PGL - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Alfonso XIII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,835)
  • Weight 5 g
  • Pure silver (0,1342 oz) 4,175 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Alfonso XIII
  • Denomination 1 Peseta
  • Year 1893
  • Ruler Alfonso XIII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (239)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Peseta 1893 with mark PGL. This silver coin from the times of Alfonso XIII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1790 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place October 30, 2014.

Spain 1 Peseta 1893 PGL at auction CoinsNB - July 20, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 21 EUR
Spain 1 Peseta 1893 PGL at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Spain 1 Peseta 1893 PGL at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Peseta 1893 PGL at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Peseta 1893 PGL at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Peseta 1893 PGL at auction ibercoin - March 21, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Peseta 1893 PGL at auction Tauler & Fau - February 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Peseta 1893 PGL at auction Tauler & Fau - February 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Peseta 1893 PGL at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Peseta 1893 PGL at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Peseta 1893 PGL at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Peseta 1893 PGL at auction WAG - January 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Peseta 1893 PGL at auction Cayón - December 20, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Peseta 1893 PGL at auction CoinsNB - December 16, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date December 16, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Peseta 1893 PGL at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Peseta 1893 PGL at auction ibercoin - December 4, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Peseta 1893 PGL at auction ibercoin - December 4, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Peseta 1893 PGL at auction Coin Cabinet - November 28, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date November 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Peseta 1893 PGL at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Peseta 1893 PGL at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Peseta 1893 PGL at auction Stephen Album - September 17, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

