1 Peseta 1893 PGL (Spain, Alfonso XIII)

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Peseta 1893 with mark PGL. This silver coin from the times of Alfonso XIII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1790 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place October 30, 2014.

Сondition UNC (30) AU (24) XF (80) VF (92) F (9) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS65 (1) MS64 (4) MS62 (3) MS61 (2) AU58 (3) AU55 (1) AU53 (1) AU50 (2) XF45 (2) DETAILS (3) Service NGC (21) NN Coins (1) PCGS (1) ANACS (2)

