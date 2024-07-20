Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1 Peseta 1891 PGM (Spain, Alfonso XIII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,835)
- Weight 5 g
- Pure silver (0,1342 oz) 4,175 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Alfonso XIII
- Denomination 1 Peseta
- Year 1891
- Ruler Alfonso XIII (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (228)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Peseta 1891 with mark PGM. This silver coin from the times of Alfonso XIII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1005 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 700. Bidding took place August 1, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- Aureo & Calicó (65)
- BAC (11)
- Cayón (32)
- CNG (1)
- Coinhouse (1)
- CoinsNB (7)
- Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
- Heritage (7)
- Herrero (3)
- ibercoin (33)
- Inasta (1)
- Katz (3)
- Künker (1)
- La Galerie Numismatique (3)
- MDC Monaco (1)
- Monedalia.es (5)
- Nomisma (1)
- Numismatica Ferrarese (1)
- Numismática Leilões (2)
- Rauch (1)
- Rio de la Plata (1)
- Silicua Coins (5)
- Stack's (8)
- Tauler & Fau (28)
- Teutoburger (1)
- TMAJK sro (1)
- Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)
- Via (2)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coinhouse
Date March 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller CoinsNB
Date December 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 11
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Peseta 1891 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search