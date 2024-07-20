Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1 Peseta 1891 PGM (Spain, Alfonso XIII)

Obverse 1 Peseta 1891 PGM - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Alfonso XIII Reverse 1 Peseta 1891 PGM - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Alfonso XIII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,835)
  • Weight 5 g
  • Pure silver (0,1342 oz) 4,175 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Alfonso XIII
  • Denomination 1 Peseta
  • Year 1891
  • Ruler Alfonso XIII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (228)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Peseta 1891 with mark PGM. This silver coin from the times of Alfonso XIII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1005 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 700. Bidding took place August 1, 2014.

Spain 1 Peseta 1891 PGM at auction CoinsNB - July 20, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Spain 1 Peseta 1891 PGM at auction ibercoin - July 10, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date July 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Spain 1 Peseta 1891 PGM at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 19, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 1 Peseta 1891 PGM at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 1 Peseta 1891 PGM at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 1 Peseta 1891 PGM at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 1 Peseta 1891 PGM at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 1 Peseta 1891 PGM at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 1 Peseta 1891 PGM at auction BAC - April 2, 2024
Seller BAC
Date April 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1 Peseta 1891 PGM at auction CoinsNB - March 30, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 1 Peseta 1891 PGM at auction Coinhouse - March 30, 2024
Seller Coinhouse
Date March 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 1 Peseta 1891 PGM at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 1 Peseta 1891 PGM at auction TMAJK sro - March 14, 2024
Spain 1 Peseta 1891 PGM at auction TMAJK sro - March 14, 2024
Seller TMAJK sro
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 1 Peseta 1891 PGM at auction Tauler & Fau - February 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 1 Peseta 1891 PGM at auction Tauler & Fau - February 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 1 Peseta 1891 PGM at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 1 Peseta 1891 PGM at auction Cayón - December 20, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 1 Peseta 1891 PGM at auction CoinsNB - December 16, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date December 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 1 Peseta 1891 PGM at auction ibercoin - December 4, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 1 Peseta 1891 PGM at auction ibercoin - December 4, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 1 Peseta 1891 PGM at auction Tauler & Fau - November 29, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 29, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Where to buy?
Spain 1 Peseta 1891 PGM at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 19, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Peseta 1891 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

