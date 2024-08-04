20 Pesetas 1896 MPM. Restrike (Spain, Alfonso XIII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 20 Pesetas 1896 with mark MPM. Restrike. This gold coin from the times of Alfonso XIII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6458 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 725. Bidding took place December 20, 2023.

Сondition UNC (96) AU (22) XF (14) VF (2) No grade (3) Condition (slab) MS67 (1) MS66 (7) MS65 (7) MS64 (4) MS63 (3) MS62 (1) DETAILS (2) Service NGC (18) PCGS (7)

