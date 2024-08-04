Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
20 Pesetas 1896 MPM. Restrike (Spain, Alfonso XIII)
Variety: Restrike
Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,45 g
- Pure gold (0,1866 oz) 5,805 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Alfonso XIII
- Denomination 20 Pesetas
- Year 1896
- Ruler Alfonso XIII (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (137) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 20 Pesetas 1896 with mark MPM. Restrike. This gold coin from the times of Alfonso XIII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6458 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 725. Bidding took place December 20, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Artemide Aste (1)
- BAC (1)
- Busso Peus (2)
- Cayón (36)
- Chaponnière (2)
- Coins Numismatic Barcelona (1)
- CoinsNB (6)
- Corinphila (1)
- DNW (1)
- Goldberg (1)
- Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
- Grün (2)
- Heritage (14)
- HIRSCH (3)
- Höhn (1)
- ibercoin (11)
- Jean ELSEN (1)
- Jesús Vico (1)
- Katz (4)
- Klondike Auction (2)
- Künker (4)
- Monedalia.es (2)
- Naumann (1)
- Nihon (2)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Numismatica Ars Classica (2)
- Numismática Leilões (1)
- Silicua Coins (1)
- SINCONA (5)
- Stack's (4)
- Stephen Album (1)
- Tauler & Fau (9)
- UBS (6)
- Varesi (1)
- VL Nummus (1)
- Warin Global Investments (3)
- WCN (1)
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
457 $
Price in auction currency 420 EUR
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date June 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 7, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Varesi
Date November 29, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date October 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 2, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Klondike Auction
Date June 25, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 7
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Pesetas 1896 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search