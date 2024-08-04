Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

20 Pesetas 1896 MPM. Restrike (Spain, Alfonso XIII)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse 20 Pesetas 1896 MPM Restrike - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Alfonso XIII Reverse 20 Pesetas 1896 MPM Restrike - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Alfonso XIII

Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,45 g
  • Pure gold (0,1866 oz) 5,805 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Alfonso XIII
  • Denomination 20 Pesetas
  • Year 1896
  • Ruler Alfonso XIII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (137) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 20 Pesetas 1896 with mark MPM. Restrike. This gold coin from the times of Alfonso XIII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6458 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 725. Bidding took place December 20, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Spain 20 Pesetas 1896 MPM at auction CoinsNB - July 27, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
457 $
Price in auction currency 420 EUR
Spain 20 Pesetas 1896 MPM at auction CoinsNB - June 30, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 42 EUR
Spain 20 Pesetas 1896 MPM at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - June 14, 2024
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date June 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 20 Pesetas 1896 MPM at auction Cayón - May 14, 2024
Seller Cayón
Date May 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Spain 20 Pesetas 1896 MPM at auction HIRSCH - May 8, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Spain 20 Pesetas 1896 MPM at auction CoinsNB - April 27, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Spain 20 Pesetas 1896 MPM at auction Cayón - March 14, 2024
Seller Cayón
Date March 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Spain 20 Pesetas 1896 MPM at auction Jesús Vico - March 7, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 7, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Spain 20 Pesetas 1896 MPM at auction Tauler & Fau - February 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Spain 20 Pesetas 1896 MPM at auction Klondike Auction - January 10, 2024
Seller Klondike Auction
Date January 10, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Spain 20 Pesetas 1896 MPM at auction Cayón - December 20, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Spain 20 Pesetas 1896 MPM at auction Cayón - December 20, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Spain 20 Pesetas 1896 MPM at auction ibercoin - December 4, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 20 Pesetas 1896 MPM at auction Varesi - November 29, 2023
Seller Varesi
Date November 29, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Spain 20 Pesetas 1896 MPM at auction Katz - October 15, 2023
Seller Katz
Date October 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Spain 20 Pesetas 1896 MPM at auction Heritage - October 5, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Spain 20 Pesetas 1896 MPM at auction Monedalia.es - September 6, 2023
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Spain 20 Pesetas 1896 MPM at auction Numisbalt - July 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 2, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Spain 20 Pesetas 1896 MPM at auction Klondike Auction - June 25, 2023
Seller Klondike Auction
Date June 25, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
******
Spain 20 Pesetas 1896 MPM at auction Cayón - June 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date June 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Spain 20 Pesetas 1896 MPM at auction SINCONA - May 17, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Where to buy?
Spain 20 Pesetas 1896 MPM at auction ibercoin - September 26, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date September 26, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Pesetas 1896 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

