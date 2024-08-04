Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

20 Pesetas 1899 SMV (Spain, Alfonso XIII)

Obverse 20 Pesetas 1899 SMV - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Alfonso XIII Reverse 20 Pesetas 1899 SMV - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Alfonso XIII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,45 g
  • Pure gold (0,1866 oz) 5,805 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Alfonso XIII
  • Denomination 20 Pesetas
  • Year 1899
  • Ruler Alfonso XIII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (324)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 20 Pesetas 1899 with mark SMV. This gold coin from the times of Alfonso XIII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 62650 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,080. Bidding took place June 9, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Artemide Aste (2)
  • Auction World (3)
  • Aureo & Calicó (67)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Cayón (41)
  • Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)
  • CNG (3)
  • Emporium Hamburg (2)
  • Felzmann (35)
  • GINZA (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • HAYNAULT (1)
  • Heritage (28)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Herrero (2)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • ibercoin (7)
  • iNumis (3)
  • Jean ELSEN (5)
  • Jesús Vico (4)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (16)
  • Leu (1)
  • London Coins (1)
  • Lugdunum (1)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • Monedalia.es (2)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Nomisma (3)
  • Numimarket (2)
  • Numis.be (1)
  • Numismatica Ars Classica (1)
  • Oslo Myntgalleri (2)
  • Palombo (1)
  • Rauch (2)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
  • SINCONA (6)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Spink (4)
  • Tauler & Fau (22)
  • Teutoburger (7)
  • UBS (13)
  • Varesi (2)
  • VINCHON (1)
  • VL Nummus (2)
  • WAG (7)
  • Warin Global Investments (11)
Spain 20 Pesetas 1899 SMV at auction Heritage - July 25, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 25, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
650 $
Price in auction currency 650 USD
Spain 20 Pesetas 1899 SMV at auction Jesús Vico - June 27, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
694 $
Price in auction currency 650 EUR
Spain 20 Pesetas 1899 SMV at auction Jesús Vico - June 27, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Pesetas 1899 SMV at auction MDC Monaco - June 22, 2024
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Pesetas 1899 SMV at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2024
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Pesetas 1899 SMV at auction Oslo Myntgalleri - May 5, 2024
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Pesetas 1899 SMV at auction Oslo Myntgalleri - May 5, 2024
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Pesetas 1899 SMV at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Pesetas 1899 SMV at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Spain 20 Pesetas 1899 SMV at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Pesetas 1899 SMV at auction Jean ELSEN - March 23, 2024
Spain 20 Pesetas 1899 SMV at auction Jean ELSEN - March 23, 2024
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Pesetas 1899 SMV at auction Jesús Vico - March 7, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Pesetas 1899 SMV at auction Tauler & Fau - February 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Pesetas 1899 SMV at auction Tauler & Fau - February 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Pesetas 1899 SMV at auction Auction World - January 28, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date January 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Pesetas 1899 SMV at auction Cayón - December 20, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Pesetas 1899 SMV at auction London Coins - December 3, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Pesetas 1899 SMV at auction Jesús Vico - November 30, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 30, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Pesetas 1899 SMV at auction Cayón - October 10, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date October 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Pesetas 1899 SMV at auction Heritage - October 5, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Pesetas 1899 SMV at auction Warin Global Investments - October 2, 2023
Spain 20 Pesetas 1899 SMV at auction Warin Global Investments - October 2, 2023
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date October 2, 2023
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Pesetas 1899 SMV at auction Monedalia.es - September 6, 2023
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Pesetas 1899 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Alfonso XIII Coins of Spain in 1899 All Spanish coins Spanish gold coins Spanish coins 20 Pesetas Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search