20 Pesetas 1899 SMV (Spain, Alfonso XIII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 20 Pesetas 1899 with mark SMV. This gold coin from the times of Alfonso XIII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 62650 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,080. Bidding took place June 9, 2021.

