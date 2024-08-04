Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
20 Pesetas 1899 SMV (Spain, Alfonso XIII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,45 g
- Pure gold (0,1866 oz) 5,805 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Alfonso XIII
- Denomination 20 Pesetas
- Year 1899
- Ruler Alfonso XIII (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (324)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 20 Pesetas 1899 with mark SMV. This gold coin from the times of Alfonso XIII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 62650 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,080. Bidding took place June 9, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Heritage
Date July 25, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
650 $
Price in auction currency 650 USD
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
694 $
Price in auction currency 650 EUR
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller MDC Monaco
Date June 22, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Auction World
Date January 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller London Coins
Date December 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 30, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Cayón
Date October 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date October 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Warin Global Investments
Date October 2, 2023
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Pesetas 1899 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
