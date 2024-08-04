Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
20 Pesetas 1887 PGV. Restrike (Spain, Alfonso XIII)
Variety: Restrike
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,45 g
- Pure gold (0,1866 oz) 5,805 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Alfonso XIII
- Denomination 20 Pesetas
- Year 1887
- Ruler Alfonso XIII (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (132) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 20 Pesetas 1887 with mark PGV. Restrike. This gold coin from the times of Alfonso XIII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1391 sold at the Olivier Chaponnière & Hess-Divo AG auction for CHF 1,500. Bidding took place May 21, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
435 $
Price in auction currency 400 EUR
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
425 $
Price in auction currency 390 EUR
Seller Stephen Album
Date June 16, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 7, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 17, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date November 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date November 9, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 14, 2023
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date October 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
