20 Pesetas 1887 PGV. Restrike (Spain, Alfonso XIII)

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 20 Pesetas 1887 with mark PGV. Restrike. This gold coin from the times of Alfonso XIII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1391 sold at the Olivier Chaponnière & Hess-Divo AG auction for CHF 1,500. Bidding took place May 21, 2012.

