Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

20 Pesetas 1887 PGV. Restrike (Spain, Alfonso XIII)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse 20 Pesetas 1887 PGV Restrike - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Alfonso XIII Reverse 20 Pesetas 1887 PGV Restrike - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Alfonso XIII

Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,45 g
  • Pure gold (0,1866 oz) 5,805 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Alfonso XIII
  • Denomination 20 Pesetas
  • Year 1887
  • Ruler Alfonso XIII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (132) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 20 Pesetas 1887 with mark PGV. Restrike. This gold coin from the times of Alfonso XIII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1391 sold at the Olivier Chaponnière & Hess-Divo AG auction for CHF 1,500. Bidding took place May 21, 2012.

Spain 20 Pesetas 1887 PGV at auction CoinsNB - July 27, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
435 $
Price in auction currency 400 EUR
Spain 20 Pesetas 1887 PGV at auction CoinsNB - July 20, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
425 $
Price in auction currency 390 EUR
Spain 20 Pesetas 1887 PGV at auction CoinsNB - June 30, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Spain 20 Pesetas 1887 PGV at auction Stephen Album - June 16, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date June 16, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Spain 20 Pesetas 1887 PGV at auction Cayón - May 14, 2024
Seller Cayón
Date May 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Spain 20 Pesetas 1887 PGV at auction CoinsNB - April 27, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Spain 20 Pesetas 1887 PGV at auction ibercoin - March 21, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 20 Pesetas 1887 PGV at auction Cayón - March 14, 2024
Seller Cayón
Date March 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Spain 20 Pesetas 1887 PGV at auction Jesús Vico - March 7, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 7, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Spain 20 Pesetas 1887 PGV at auction Tauler & Fau - February 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Spain 20 Pesetas 1887 PGV at auction Cayón - December 20, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Spain 20 Pesetas 1887 PGV at auction Cayón - December 20, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Spain 20 Pesetas 1887 PGV at auction ibercoin - December 4, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 20 Pesetas 1887 PGV at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Spain 20 Pesetas 1887 PGV at auction Heritage Eur - November 17, 2023
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 17, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Spain 20 Pesetas 1887 PGV at auction Cayón - November 16, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date November 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Spain 20 Pesetas 1887 PGV at auction Heritage - November 9, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date November 9, 2023
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Spain 20 Pesetas 1887 PGV at auction V. GADOURY - October 14, 2023
Seller V. GADOURY
Date October 14, 2023
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Spain 20 Pesetas 1887 PGV at auction Cayón - October 10, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date October 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Spain 20 Pesetas 1887 PGV at auction Cayón - June 9, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date June 9, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Spain 20 Pesetas 1887 PGV at auction SINCONA - May 17, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 17, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Spain 20 Pesetas 1887 PGV at auction ibercoin - September 26, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date September 26, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Pesetas 1887 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

