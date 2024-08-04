Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
20 Pesetas 1904 SMV (Spain, Alfonso XIII)
Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,45 g
- Pure gold (0,1866 oz) 5,805 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Alfonso XIII
- Denomination 20 Pesetas
- Year 1904
- Ruler Alfonso XIII (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (108)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 20 Pesetas 1904 with mark SMV. This gold coin from the times of Alfonso XIII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 203 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 5,000. Bidding took place June 12, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Artemide Aste (1)
- Aureo & Calicó (23)
- Baldwin's (1)
- Beaussant Lefèvre (12)
- Busso Peus (1)
- Cayón (18)
- Goldberg (3)
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- Heritage (7)
- Herrero (1)
- ibercoin (1)
- Jean ELSEN (2)
- Jesús Vico (3)
- Künker (4)
- Leu (2)
- MDC Monaco (1)
- Nomisma (1)
- Numismatica Ranieri (1)
- Rauch (1)
- Silicua Coins (2)
- SINCONA (3)
- Stack's (2)
- Tauler & Fau (3)
- UBS (9)
- V. GADOURY (2)
- Varesi (2)
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
2800 $
Price in auction currency 2800 USD
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
2400 $
Price in auction currency 2400 USD
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Beaussant Lefèvre
Date June 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Beaussant Lefèvre
Date June 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Beaussant Lefèvre
Date June 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Beaussant Lefèvre
Date June 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Beaussant Lefèvre
Date June 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Beaussant Lefèvre
Date June 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Beaussant Lefèvre
Date June 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Beaussant Lefèvre
Date June 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Beaussant Lefèvre
Date June 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Beaussant Lefèvre
Date June 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Beaussant Lefèvre
Date June 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Beaussant Lefèvre
Date June 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 6
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Pesetas 1904 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search