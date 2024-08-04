20 Pesetas 1904 SMV (Spain, Alfonso XIII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 20 Pesetas 1904 with mark SMV. This gold coin from the times of Alfonso XIII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 203 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 5,000. Bidding took place June 12, 2021.

Сondition UNC (12) AU (20) XF (59) VF (17) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) MS61 (4) AU58 (10) AU55 (2) AU53 (1) DETAILS (2) Service NGC (18) PCGS (2)

Seller All companies

Artemide Aste (1)

Aureo & Calicó (23)

Baldwin's (1)

Beaussant Lefèvre (12)

Busso Peus (1)

Cayón (18)

Goldberg (3)

Gorny & Mosch (2)

Heritage (7)

Herrero (1)

ibercoin (1)

Jean ELSEN (2)

Jesús Vico (3)

Künker (4)

Leu (2)

MDC Monaco (1)

Nomisma (1)

Numismatica Ranieri (1)

Rauch (1)

Silicua Coins (2)

SINCONA (3)

Stack's (2)

Tauler & Fau (3)

UBS (9)

V. GADOURY (2)

Varesi (2)