Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

20 Pesetas 1904 SMV (Spain, Alfonso XIII)

Obverse 20 Pesetas 1904 SMV - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Alfonso XIII Reverse 20 Pesetas 1904 SMV - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Alfonso XIII

Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,45 g
  • Pure gold (0,1866 oz) 5,805 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Alfonso XIII
  • Denomination 20 Pesetas
  • Year 1904
  • Ruler Alfonso XIII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (108)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 20 Pesetas 1904 with mark SMV. This gold coin from the times of Alfonso XIII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 203 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 5,000. Bidding took place June 12, 2021.

Spain 20 Pesetas 1904 SMV at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
2800 $
Price in auction currency 2800 USD
Spain 20 Pesetas 1904 SMV at auction Heritage - May 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date May 10, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
2400 $
Price in auction currency 2400 USD
Spain 20 Pesetas 1904 SMV at auction Heritage - January 18, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Spain 20 Pesetas 1904 SMV at auction Cayón - December 20, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 20 Pesetas 1904 SMV at auction Cayón - December 20, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Spain 20 Pesetas 1904 SMV at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 20 Pesetas 1904 SMV at auction Beaussant Lefèvre - June 15, 2023
Seller Beaussant Lefèvre
Date June 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 20 Pesetas 1904 SMV at auction Beaussant Lefèvre - June 15, 2023
Seller Beaussant Lefèvre
Date June 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 20 Pesetas 1904 SMV at auction Beaussant Lefèvre - June 15, 2023
Seller Beaussant Lefèvre
Date June 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 20 Pesetas 1904 SMV at auction Beaussant Lefèvre - June 15, 2023
Seller Beaussant Lefèvre
Date June 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 20 Pesetas 1904 SMV at auction Beaussant Lefèvre - June 15, 2023
Seller Beaussant Lefèvre
Date June 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 20 Pesetas 1904 SMV at auction Beaussant Lefèvre - June 15, 2023
Seller Beaussant Lefèvre
Date June 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 20 Pesetas 1904 SMV at auction Beaussant Lefèvre - June 15, 2023
Seller Beaussant Lefèvre
Date June 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 20 Pesetas 1904 SMV at auction Beaussant Lefèvre - June 15, 2023
Seller Beaussant Lefèvre
Date June 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 20 Pesetas 1904 SMV at auction Beaussant Lefèvre - June 15, 2023
Seller Beaussant Lefèvre
Date June 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 20 Pesetas 1904 SMV at auction Beaussant Lefèvre - June 15, 2023
Seller Beaussant Lefèvre
Date June 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 20 Pesetas 1904 SMV at auction Beaussant Lefèvre - June 15, 2023
Seller Beaussant Lefèvre
Date June 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 20 Pesetas 1904 SMV at auction Beaussant Lefèvre - June 15, 2023
Seller Beaussant Lefèvre
Date June 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 20 Pesetas 1904 SMV at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 20 Pesetas 1904 SMV at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 20 Pesetas 1904 SMV at auction Nomisma - November 27, 2022
Seller Nomisma
Date November 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
