Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
20 Pesetas 1896 PGV. Restrike (Spain, Alfonso XIII)
Variety: Restrike
Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,45 g
- Pure gold (0,1866 oz) 5,805 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Alfonso XIII
- Denomination 20 Pesetas
- Year 1896
- Ruler Alfonso XIII (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (31) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 20 Pesetas 1896 with mark PGV. Restrike. This gold coin from the times of Alfonso XIII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2210 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 650. Bidding took place March 23, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Chaponnière (3)
- Felzmann (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Heritage (7)
- Heritage Eur (2)
- ibercoin (2)
- Jesús Vico (1)
- Künker (5)
- Numisor (1)
- Silicua Coins (1)
- Tauler & Fau (2)
- UBS (5)
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 7, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
572 $
Price in auction currency 525 EUR
Seller Künker
Date February 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
458 $
Price in auction currency 430 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Silicua Coins
Date January 28, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller ibercoin
Date December 21, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date December 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Chaponnière
Date November 20, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller ibercoin
Date November 11, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date October 28, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 14, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Chaponnière
Date October 18, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Chaponnière
Date October 18, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date February 13, 2020
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2020
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 15, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2018
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Pesetas 1896 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search