Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

20 Pesetas 1896 PGV. Restrike (Spain, Alfonso XIII)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse 20 Pesetas 1896 PGV Restrike - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Alfonso XIII Reverse 20 Pesetas 1896 PGV Restrike - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Alfonso XIII

Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,45 g
  • Pure gold (0,1866 oz) 5,805 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Alfonso XIII
  • Denomination 20 Pesetas
  • Year 1896
  • Ruler Alfonso XIII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (31) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 20 Pesetas 1896 with mark PGV. Restrike. This gold coin from the times of Alfonso XIII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2210 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 650. Bidding took place March 23, 2022.

Spain 20 Pesetas 1896 PGV at auction Jesús Vico - March 7, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 7, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
572 $
Price in auction currency 525 EUR
Spain 20 Pesetas 1896 PGV at auction Künker - February 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date February 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
458 $
Price in auction currency 430 EUR
Spain 20 Pesetas 1896 PGV at auction Tauler & Fau - February 1, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Spain 20 Pesetas 1896 PGV at auction Künker - March 24, 2022
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 20 Pesetas 1896 PGV at auction Silicua Coins - January 28, 2022
Seller Silicua Coins
Date January 28, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Spain 20 Pesetas 1896 PGV at auction ibercoin - December 21, 2021
Seller ibercoin
Date December 21, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Spain 20 Pesetas 1896 PGV at auction Künker - December 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date December 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 20 Pesetas 1896 PGV at auction Chaponnière - November 20, 2021
Seller Chaponnière
Date November 20, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Spain 20 Pesetas 1896 PGV at auction ibercoin - November 11, 2021
Seller ibercoin
Date November 11, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 20 Pesetas 1896 PGV at auction Heritage - October 28, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date October 28, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Spain 20 Pesetas 1896 PGV at auction Tauler & Fau - October 5, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 5, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 20 Pesetas 1896 PGV at auction Heritage - January 14, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date January 14, 2021
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Spain 20 Pesetas 1896 PGV at auction Chaponnière - October 18, 2020
Seller Chaponnière
Date October 18, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Spain 20 Pesetas 1896 PGV at auction Chaponnière - October 18, 2020
Seller Chaponnière
Date October 18, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Spain 20 Pesetas 1896 PGV at auction Heritage - February 13, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date February 13, 2020
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Spain 20 Pesetas 1896 PGV at auction Heritage - January 9, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2020
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Spain 20 Pesetas 1896 PGV at auction Heritage Eur - November 15, 2019
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 15, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 20 Pesetas 1896 PGV at auction Heritage - September 11, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2018
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Spain 20 Pesetas 1896 PGV at auction Numisor - April 20, 2017
Seller Numisor
Date April 20, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Spain 20 Pesetas 1896 PGV at auction Felzmann - November 4, 2015
Seller Felzmann
Date November 4, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Spain 20 Pesetas 1896 PGV at auction Heritage Eur - May 23, 2015
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 23, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Pesetas 1896 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

