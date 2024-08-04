Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

20 Pesetas 1889 MPM (Spain, Alfonso XIII)

Obverse 20 Pesetas 1889 MPM - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Alfonso XIII Reverse 20 Pesetas 1889 MPM - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Alfonso XIII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 6,45 g
  • Pure gold (0,1866 oz) 5,805 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Alfonso XIII
  • Denomination 20 Pesetas
  • Year 1889
  • Ruler Alfonso XIII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (148) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 20 Pesetas 1889 with mark MPM. This gold coin from the times of Alfonso XIII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21664 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,560. Bidding took place October 1, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (66)
  • Cayón (24)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Herrero (2)
  • HIRSCH (2)
  • ibercoin (6)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Jesús Vico (2)
  • Katz (2)
  • Künker (5)
  • Lucernae Numismática (1)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Sedwick (2)
  • Silicua Coins (5)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Spink (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (18)
  • UBS (2)
  • Warin Global Investments (1)
Spain 20 Pesetas 1889 MPM at auction Jesús Vico - June 27, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
561 $
Price in auction currency 525 EUR
Spain 20 Pesetas 1889 MPM at auction Jesús Vico - June 27, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
587 $
Price in auction currency 550 EUR
Spain 20 Pesetas 1889 MPM at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Pesetas 1889 MPM at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Pesetas 1889 MPM at auction Tauler & Fau - February 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Pesetas 1889 MPM at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Pesetas 1889 MPM at auction Cayón - December 20, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Pesetas 1889 MPM at auction Heritage - October 1, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 1, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Pesetas 1889 MPM at auction Tauler & Fau - May 12, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 12, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Pesetas 1889 MPM at auction Monedalia.es - March 1, 2023
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Pesetas 1889 MPM at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Pesetas 1889 MPM at auction Tauler & Fau - February 1, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Pesetas 1889 MPM at auction Silicua Coins - January 27, 2023
Seller Silicua Coins
Date January 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Pesetas 1889 MPM at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Pesetas 1889 MPM at auction Sonntag - November 28, 2022
Seller Sonntag
Date November 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Pesetas 1889 MPM at auction Silicua Coins - October 28, 2022
Seller Silicua Coins
Date October 28, 2022
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Pesetas 1889 MPM at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Pesetas 1889 MPM at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Pesetas 1889 MPM at auction Silicua Coins - September 30, 2022
Seller Silicua Coins
Date September 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Pesetas 1889 MPM at auction Katz - September 18, 2022
Seller Katz
Date September 18, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 20 Pesetas 1889 MPM at auction Katz - June 8, 2022
Seller Katz
Date June 8, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Pesetas 1889 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

