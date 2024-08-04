Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
20 Pesetas 1887 MPM (Spain, Alfonso XIII)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 6,45 g
- Pure gold (0,1866 oz) 5,805 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Alfonso XIII
- Denomination 20 Pesetas
- Year 1887
- Ruler Alfonso XIII (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 20 Pesetas 1887 with mark MPM. This gold coin from the times of Alfonso XIII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 217 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 85,000. Bidding took place December 16, 2021.
Сondition
