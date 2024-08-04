20 Pesetas 1887 MPM (Spain, Alfonso XIII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 20 Pesetas 1887 with mark MPM. This gold coin from the times of Alfonso XIII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 217 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 85,000. Bidding took place December 16, 2021.

Сondition AU (1)