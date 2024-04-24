Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
50 Céntimos 1881 MSM (Spain, Alfonso XII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,835)
- Weight 2,5 g
- Pure silver (0,0671 oz) 2,0875 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Alfonso XII
- Denomination 50 Céntimos
- Year 1881
- Ruler Alfonso XII (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (59)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 50 Céntimos 1881 with mark MSM. This silver coin from the times of Alfonso XII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 476 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place June 7, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
150 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 50 Céntimos 1881 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
