Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

50 Céntimos 1881 MSM (Spain, Alfonso XII)

Obverse 50 Céntimos 1881 MSM - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Alfonso XII Reverse 50 Céntimos 1881 MSM - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Alfonso XII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,835)
  • Weight 2,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0671 oz) 2,0875 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Alfonso XII
  • Denomination 50 Céntimos
  • Year 1881
  • Ruler Alfonso XII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (59)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 50 Céntimos 1881 with mark MSM. This silver coin from the times of Alfonso XII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 476 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place June 7, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Agora (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (20)
  • Cayón (15)
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Herrero (1)
  • ibercoin (7)
  • Silicua Coins (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (10)
  • VL Nummus (2)
Spain 50 Céntimos 1881 MSM at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
150 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
Spain 50 Céntimos 1881 MSM at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Spain 50 Céntimos 1881 MSM at auction Cayón - December 20, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 50 Céntimos 1881 MSM at auction ibercoin - December 4, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 50 Céntimos 1881 MSM at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 50 Céntimos 1881 MSM at auction Tauler & Fau - June 7, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 7, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Spain 50 Céntimos 1881 MSM at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 17, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 50 Céntimos 1881 MSM at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 15, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 50 Céntimos 1881 MSM at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 50 Céntimos 1881 MSM at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 50 Céntimos 1881 MSM at auction Coinhouse - October 9, 2022
Seller Coinhouse
Date October 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 50 Céntimos 1881 MSM at auction ibercoin - July 14, 2022
Seller ibercoin
Date July 14, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 50 Céntimos 1881 MSM at auction ibercoin - March 23, 2022
Seller ibercoin
Date March 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 50 Céntimos 1881 MSM at auction ibercoin - March 23, 2022
Seller ibercoin
Date March 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 50 Céntimos 1881 MSM at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 16, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Spain 50 Céntimos 1881 MSM at auction Tauler & Fau - November 11, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 11, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 50 Céntimos 1881 MSM at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 21, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 21, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Spain 50 Céntimos 1881 MSM at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 50 Céntimos 1881 MSM at auction Cayón - September 22, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date September 22, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 50 Céntimos 1881 MSM at auction Tauler & Fau - June 29, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 50 Céntimos 1881 MSM at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 31, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 31, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 50 Céntimos 1881 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

