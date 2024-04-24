50 Céntimos 1881 MSM (Spain, Alfonso XII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 50 Céntimos 1881 with mark MSM. This silver coin from the times of Alfonso XII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 476 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place June 7, 2023.

Сondition UNC (9) AU (7) XF (20) VF (22) F (1) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS64 (1) MS63 (1) Service NGC (2) PCGS (1)

Seller All companies

Agora (1)

Aureo & Calicó (20)

Cayón (15)

Coinhouse (1)

Heritage (1)

Herrero (1)

ibercoin (7)

Silicua Coins (1)

Tauler & Fau (10)

VL Nummus (2)