Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

5 Pesetas 1885 MPM (Spain, Alfonso XII)

Obverse 5 Pesetas 1885 MPM - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Alfonso XII Reverse 5 Pesetas 1885 MPM - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Alfonso XII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 25 g
  • Pure silver (0,7234 oz) 22,5 g
  • Diameter 37 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Alfonso XII
  • Denomination 5 Pesetas
  • Year 1885
  • Ruler Alfonso XII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (133) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 5 Pesetas 1885 with mark MPM. This silver coin from the times of Alfonso XII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 25757 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,530. Bidding took place September 7, 2011.

Spain 5 Pesetas 1885 MPM at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1195 $
Price in auction currency 1100 EUR
Spain 5 Pesetas 1885 MPM at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Spain 5 Pesetas 1885 MPM at auction Frühwald - February 18, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date February 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1885 MPM at auction CoinsNB - February 18, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1885 MPM at auction CoinsNB - February 18, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1885 MPM at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1885 MPM at auction Cayón - October 10, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date October 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1885 MPM at auction Solidus Numismatik - July 25, 2023
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date July 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1885 MPM at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 5, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1885 MPM at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 22, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 22, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1885 MPM at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 22, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1885 MPM at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 22, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1885 MPM at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 22, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1885 MPM at auction Cayón - March 16, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date March 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1885 MPM at auction Solidus Numismatik - February 28, 2023
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date February 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 5 Pesetas 1885 MPM at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 15, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1885 MPM at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1885 MPM at auction Tauler & Fau - February 1, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1885 MPM at auction Tauler & Fau - February 1, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1885 MPM at auction Auction World - January 29, 2023
Seller Auction World
Date January 29, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1885 MPM at auction Numismática Leilões - January 23, 2023
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date January 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
