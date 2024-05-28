5 Pesetas 1885 MPM (Spain, Alfonso XII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 5 Pesetas 1885 with mark MPM. This silver coin from the times of Alfonso XII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 25757 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,530. Bidding took place September 7, 2011.

