Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
5 Pesetas 1885 MPM (Spain, Alfonso XII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 25 g
- Pure silver (0,7234 oz) 22,5 g
- Diameter 37 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Alfonso XII
- Denomination 5 Pesetas
- Year 1885
- Ruler Alfonso XII (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (133) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 5 Pesetas 1885 with mark MPM. This silver coin from the times of Alfonso XII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 25757 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,530. Bidding took place September 7, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Artemide Aste (1)
- Auction World (1)
- Aureo & Calicó (42)
- Cayón (37)
- Chaponnière (1)
- CoinsNB (4)
- Frühwald (1)
- Heritage (2)
- Herrero (1)
- ibercoin (16)
- Katz (1)
- London Coins (2)
- Monedalia.es (1)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Numismática Leilões (1)
- Sedwick (2)
- Silicua Coins (3)
- Solidus Numismatik (2)
- Tauler & Fau (12)
- WAG (2)
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1195 $
Price in auction currency 1100 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Seller Frühwald
Date February 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date October 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date July 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 22, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 15, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auction World
Date January 29, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 7
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Pesetas 1885 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search