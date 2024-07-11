5 Pesetas 1884 MSM (Spain, Alfonso XII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 5 Pesetas 1884 with mark MSM. This silver coin from the times of Alfonso XII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 634 sold at the Numismatica Genevensis SA auction for CHF 2,400. Bidding took place November 19, 2019.

Сondition UNC (25) AU (14) XF (85) VF (101) F (17) No grade (6) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS64 (3) MS63 (1) MS62 (1) AU58 (3) AU55 (1) XF40 (1) VF20 (3) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (11) PCGS (2)

Seller All companies

Alexander (3)

Auction World (1)

Aureo & Calicó (73)

Bolaffi (1)

Cayón (44)

Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)

CNG (1)

Coinhouse (1)

Coins Numismatic Barcelona (1)

CoinsNB (12)

COINSNET (2)

Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)

GINZA (2)

Heritage (3)

Herrero (3)

ibercoin (33)

Inasta (1)

Katz (8)

London Coins (2)

MDC Monaco (1)

Monedalia.es (3)

Morton & Eden (1)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)

Nomisma Aste (1)

Numismatica Genevensis (1)

NUMMUS Olomouc (1)

Rio de la Plata (6)

Silicua Coins (11)

SINCONA (1)

Stack's (1)

Tauler & Fau (25)

Wannenes Art Auction (2)

Wójcicki (1)