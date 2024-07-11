Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

5 Pesetas 1884 MSM (Spain, Alfonso XII)

Obverse 5 Pesetas 1884 MSM - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Alfonso XII Reverse 5 Pesetas 1884 MSM - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Alfonso XII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 25 g
  • Pure silver (0,7234 oz) 22,5 g
  • Diameter 37 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Alfonso XII
  • Denomination 5 Pesetas
  • Year 1884
  • Ruler Alfonso XII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (249)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 5 Pesetas 1884 with mark MSM. This silver coin from the times of Alfonso XII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 634 sold at the Numismatica Genevensis SA auction for CHF 2,400. Bidding took place November 19, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (3)
  • Auction World (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (73)
  • Bolaffi (1)
  • Cayón (44)
  • Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)
  • CNG (1)
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • Coins Numismatic Barcelona (1)
  • CoinsNB (12)
  • COINSNET (2)
  • Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)
  • GINZA (2)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Herrero (3)
  • ibercoin (33)
  • Inasta (1)
  • Katz (8)
  • London Coins (2)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • Monedalia.es (3)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Nomisma Aste (1)
  • Numismatica Genevensis (1)
  • NUMMUS Olomouc (1)
  • Rio de la Plata (6)
  • Silicua Coins (11)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (25)
  • Wannenes Art Auction (2)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Spain 5 Pesetas 1884 MSM at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 11, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
146 $
Price in auction currency 135 EUR
Spain 5 Pesetas 1884 MSM at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 11, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Spain 5 Pesetas 1884 MSM at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 19, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1884 MSM at auction Rio de la Plata - June 14, 2024
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1884 MSM at auction Bolaffi - June 10, 2024
Seller Bolaffi
Date June 10, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Spain 5 Pesetas 1884 MSM at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1884 MSM at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - April 26, 2024
Spain 5 Pesetas 1884 MSM at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - April 26, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1884 MSM at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1884 MSM at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1884 MSM at auction ibercoin - March 21, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1884 MSM at auction Rio de la Plata - March 15, 2024
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1884 MSM at auction Tauler & Fau - February 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1884 MSM at auction Tauler & Fau - February 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1884 MSM at auction CoinsNB - February 24, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1884 MSM at auction CoinsNB - February 24, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 24, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1884 MSM at auction CoinsNB - February 18, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1884 MSM at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1884 MSM at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1884 MSM at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1884 MSM at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1884 MSM at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Spain 5 Pesetas 1884 MSM at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 19, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2024
Condition VF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Pesetas 1884 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Alfonso XII Coins of Spain in 1884 All Spanish coins Spanish silver coins Spanish coins 5 Pesetas Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search