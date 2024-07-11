Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
5 Pesetas 1884 MSM (Spain, Alfonso XII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 25 g
- Pure silver (0,7234 oz) 22,5 g
- Diameter 37 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Alfonso XII
- Denomination 5 Pesetas
- Year 1884
- Ruler Alfonso XII (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (249)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 5 Pesetas 1884 with mark MSM. This silver coin from the times of Alfonso XII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 634 sold at the Numismatica Genevensis SA auction for CHF 2,400. Bidding took place November 19, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
146 $
Price in auction currency 135 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 24, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
123 ... 12
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Pesetas 1884 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
