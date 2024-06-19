Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

5 Pesetas 1883 MSM (Spain, Alfonso XII)

Obverse 5 Pesetas 1883 MSM - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Alfonso XII Reverse 5 Pesetas 1883 MSM - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Alfonso XII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 25 g
  • Pure silver (0,7234 oz) 22,5 g
  • Diameter 37 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Alfonso XII
  • Denomination 5 Pesetas
  • Year 1883
  • Ruler Alfonso XII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (247)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 5 Pesetas 1883 with mark MSM. This silver coin from the times of Alfonso XII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 959 sold at the CoinsNB auction for EUR 1,300. Bidding took place October 15, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Spain 5 Pesetas 1883 MSM at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 19, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
193 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Spain 5 Pesetas 1883 MSM at auction CoinsNB - June 15, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 15, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
774 $
Price in auction currency 722 EUR
Spain 5 Pesetas 1883 MSM at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1883 MSM at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1883 MSM at auction BAC - April 2, 2024
Seller BAC
Date April 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 5 Pesetas 1883 MSM at auction CoinsNB - March 30, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1883 MSM at auction Rio de la Plata - March 15, 2024
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1883 MSM at auction Tauler & Fau - February 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1883 MSM at auction Tauler & Fau - February 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1883 MSM at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - February 25, 2024
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date February 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1883 MSM at auction CoinsNB - February 18, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1883 MSM at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1883 MSM at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1883 MSM at auction Cayón - December 20, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1883 MSM at auction CoinsNB - December 16, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date December 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1883 MSM at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1883 MSM at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 12, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1883 MSM at auction Tauler & Fau - November 29, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 29, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1883 MSM at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1883 MSM at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1883 MSM at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1883 MSM at auction Al Sur del Mundo - August 11, 2024
Seller Al Sur del Mundo
Date August 11, 2024
Condition AU
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Pesetas 1883 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

