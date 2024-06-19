Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
5 Pesetas 1883 MSM (Spain, Alfonso XII)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 25 g
- Pure silver (0,7234 oz) 22,5 g
- Diameter 37 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Alfonso XII
- Denomination 5 Pesetas
- Year 1883
- Ruler Alfonso XII (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 5 Pesetas 1883 with mark MSM. This silver coin from the times of Alfonso XII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 959 sold at the CoinsNB auction for EUR 1,300. Bidding took place October 15, 2022.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
193 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 15, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
774 $
Price in auction currency 722 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date February 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller CoinsNB
Date December 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 29, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
