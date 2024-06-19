5 Pesetas 1883 MSM (Spain, Alfonso XII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 5 Pesetas 1883 with mark MSM. This silver coin from the times of Alfonso XII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 959 sold at the CoinsNB auction for EUR 1,300. Bidding took place October 15, 2022.

Сondition UNC (27) AU (13) XF (88) VF (98) F (14) No grade (7) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS63 (4) MS62 (7) MS61 (1) AU58 (2) AU55 (1) XF40 (2) VF35 (1) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (13) PCGS (5) NN Coins (1)

Seller All companies

Alexander (1)

Auction World (3)

Aurea (1)

Aureo & Calicó (69)

BAC (8)

Cayón (58)

Coinhouse (1)

Coins Numismatic Barcelona (1)

CoinsNB (8)

Goldberg (1)

Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)

Heritage (4)

Heritage Eur (1)

Höhn (1)

ibercoin (24)

Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)

KM NUMIS (1)

London Ancient Coins (2)

Monedalia.es (2)

Numisbalt (2)

Rio de la Plata (1)

Silicua Coins (11)

SINCONA (1)

Soler y Llach (2)

Stack's (1)

Tauler & Fau (38)

UBS (1)

V. GADOURY (1)

Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)