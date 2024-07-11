Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
5 Pesetas 1882 MSM (Spain, Alfonso XII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 25 g
- Pure silver (0,7234 oz) 22,5 g
- Diameter 37 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Alfonso XII
- Denomination 5 Pesetas
- Year 1882
- Ruler Alfonso XII (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (320)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 5 Pesetas 1882 with mark MSM. This silver coin from the times of Alfonso XII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30134 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,800. Bidding took place August 19, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 27, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
51 $
Price in auction currency 47 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
152 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 25, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date May 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 24, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Frühwald
Date February 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
