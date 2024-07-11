5 Pesetas 1882 MSM (Spain, Alfonso XII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 5 Pesetas 1882 with mark MSM. This silver coin from the times of Alfonso XII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30134 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,800. Bidding took place August 19, 2021.

